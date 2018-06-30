THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CROWN POINT CENTRAL SCHOOL is looking for proposals for Audit Services for the 2018-2023 School Years. Any auditing firm interested in filing a RFP for audit services, please contact the School Business office at (518)-597-4200 for a copy. Proposal due date is 12:00 p.m. July 2, 2018.The Board of Education reserves the right to reject or accept any or all Bids.Board of EducationCrown Point Central School DistrictCrown Point, NY 12928Victoria D. RussellDistrict TreasurerJune 19, 2018TT-06/30/2018-1TC-189055|