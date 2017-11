THE CROWN POINT FIRE DISTRICT will be holding Election for Fire District Commissioner for the term of 5 years on December 12, 2017 from 6 pm to 9 pm at the AE Phelps Fire Station at 2764 Main St, Crown Point NY. Last day to register to vote in this election is November 20, 2017.TT-11/11/2017-1TC-168237|