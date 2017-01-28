D2D Trading, LLC, a limited liability company with its office located in Warren County at 206 Glen Street Ste 57, Glens Falls, NY 12801, was filed with the Department of State on January 3, 2017. The Secretary of State is designated as agent of this limited liability company upon whom process against it may be served. The address to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process served upon it against this limited liability company is 206 Glen Street Ste 57, Glens Falls, NY 12801. The limited liability company shall engage in any lawful business for which it may be organized in the State of New York.

NE/AJ-01/28-03/04/2017-6TC-142144|