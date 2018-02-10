NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Decision and Order of the Honorable Martin D. Auffredou, Essex County Supreme Court Judge, dated January 16, 2018, that a civil action for money damages is being brought against Margo E. Clark in Essex County Supreme Court. The action is the result of a motor vehicle accident that took place on June 3, 2014 at or near the intersection of State Route 9N and Silver Bay Road in the Town of Hague in which Margo E. Clark was the owner and driver of a 2011 Hyundai in which Kelsey Wertz was a passenger. It is claimed that Ms. Wertz suffered serious personal injury as a result of that accident and that the accident was caused, in whole or in part, by the negligence of Margo E. Clark. Failure to respond to this notice may result in a default judgment being taken against Margo E. Clark. In such case, judgment against Margo E. Clark may be taken for a sum of money as high as, but not to exceed, ten thousand dollars ($25,000). Ms. Wertz is represented by the law firm of Bendall and Mednick, 836 Plymouth Ave., Schenectady, NY 12308, phone number: 518-370-2211.TT-02/10-03/03/2018-4TC-175926|