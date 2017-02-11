NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF Diplomat Petroleum, LLC Appl. for Auth. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 01/27/17. Office location: Essex County. LLC formed in Texas (TX) on 09/14/07. Princ. office of LLC: 14090 Southwest Fwy., Ste. 300, Sugar Land, TX 77478. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to c/o Corporation Service Co., 80 State St., Albany, NY 12207-2543. Cert. of Form. filed with Secy. of State, The State of TX, Corp. Section, P.O. Box 13697, Austin, TX 78711-3697. Purpose: Any lawful activity.

VN-02/11-3/18/2017-6TC-143344|