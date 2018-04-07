THE 2017 ANNUAL DRINKING WATER QUALITY REPORT FOR PORT HENRY AND MORIAH The 2017 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report for Port Henry and Moriah is available for review on the Town Website. For Port Henry please go to URL address:http://www.porthenrymoriah.com/files/public/Water_Report_Port_Henry_20172.pdfand for Moriah please go to:http://www.porthenrymoriah.com/files/public/Water_Report_Moriah_20172.pdfIf you would like a copy please call the Town Clerks Office at 518-546-3341 and one can be mailed to you or you can pick one up at the Town Hall, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974.TT-4/7/2018-1TC-181334|