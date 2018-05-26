DUROCHER FAMILY CAMP, LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on May 14, 2018.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to c/o Robert John Durocher, 4651 State Route 9, Plattsburgh, New York 12901. PURPOSE:To engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-05/26-06/30/2018-6TC-186045|