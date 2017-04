ECHO BIRD PROPERTIES, LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 4/18/17. Office in Clinton Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to 166 Cynosure Dr., Shelburne, VA 05482. Purpose: Any lawful purpose. Principal business location: c/o Favro Law, 46 Court St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901NC-04/29/2017-1TC-149918|