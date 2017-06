PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the monthly meeting for June, 2017 of the Elizabethtown Fire District Board of Commissioners has been rescheduled to the 19th day of June, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the Fire House on Woodruff Lane, Elizabethtown, New York. May 22, 2017Linda M. WolfFire District SecretaryVN-06/03/2017-1TC-153693|