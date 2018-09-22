PLEASE TAKE NOTICE of the following changes to the Elizabethtown Fire District Board of Commissioners monthly meetings for 2018: The October Board meeting will be Tuesday, October 16th immediately following the Public Hearing for the 2019 Budget at 6:00 PM. The November Board meeting will by Monday, November 19th at 7:00 PM.The December Board meeting will be at the regularly scheduled date and time of Monday, December 10 at 7:00 PM. Linda WolfSecretary/TreasurerElizabethtown Fire DistrictSeptember 7, 2018VN-09/22/2018-1TC-196735|