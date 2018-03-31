THE ELIZABETHTOWN-LEWIS CENTRAL SCHOOL BUDGET HEARING, BUDGET VOTE & BOARD MEMBER ELECTIONNotice is hereby given that a Budget Hearing of the inhabitants of the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District, Essex County, New York, qualified to vote at school meetings in the District will be held at the school on Tuesday May 8th ,2018 at 7:30 p.m. for the purpose of hearing the report of the meeting.Notice is also hereby given that the vote on adoption of the budget for 2018/2019 school year and a levying a tax on taxable property of the District will take place on Tuesday May 15th, 2018, between the hours of 12:00 noon and 8:00 p.m.Notice is further given that a copy of the statement of an amount of money which will be required during the ensuing year for school purposes, exclusive of public monies may be obtained by a resident or taxpayer in the District during the fourteen days immediately preceding the Budget Vote/Election except Saturday, Sunday and holidays, at the District Office during the hours for 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (DST).Notice is given that an election will be held for the purpose of electing two (2) Board of Education members of the District. The seats are as follows:One seat, for the term of three (3) years to fill the seat of Alan Jones whose term will expire on 6/30/18.One seat, for the term of three (3) years to fill the seat of Danielle Bikowitz whose term will expire on 6/30/18.Notice is given that you must be a registered voter to vote at the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Budget Vote/Election. A voter registration date of May 8th, 2018 is being set in the Main Office of the District between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. A register shall be filed in the Main Office of the School District and will be open for inspection by any qualified voter of the School District from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. prevailing time on each of the five days prior to the vote, except Saturday May 12th, 2018 & Sunday May 13th, 2018. Notice is given that Absentee Ballots may be obtained at the office of the District Clerk. The District Clerk must receive applications for absentee ballots at least seven days prior to the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, on or prior to May 15th, 2018, or if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. The District Clerk must receive Absentee Ballots no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 15th, 2018.Allison Sucharzewski District ClerkVN-03/31, 4/28/2018-2TC-180475|