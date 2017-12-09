ELIZABETHTOWN MOUNTAIN PROJECTS, LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on November 27, 2017.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Essex County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 6588 Main Street, Westport, NY 12993.PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.VN-12/9-1/13/2018-6TC-170701|