THE TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON Town Board will hold its End of the Year Meeting on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 6:00 PM. The Board will hold its Organizational Meeting on Tuesday January 23, 2018 at 6:00 PM. The regular Monthly Meeting will be conducted at 6:30 following the Organizational Meeting. All meetings will be held in the North Hudson Town Hall.Sarah Vinskus, Town ClerkTown of North HudsonTT-12/16/2017-1TC-170578|