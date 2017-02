IN ACCORDANCE WITH EPA REGULATION, CROWN POINT CENTRAL SCHOOL has been inspected for friable (easily crumbled) materials which contain asbestos. Friable asbestos-contained material is not present in Crown Point Central School. A record of asbestos-containing materials and a copy of relevant EPA regulations are available in the Business Office for public inspection from 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

TT-02/25/2017-1TC-144352|