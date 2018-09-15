ER PEGASUS TENANT, LLC Appl. for Auth. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 08/29/18. Office location: Warren County. LLC formed in Delaware (DE) on 08/17/18. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to c/o Corporation Service Co. (CSC), 80 State St., Albany, NY 12207-2543. DE addr. of LLC: CSC, 251 Little Falls Dr., Wilmington, DE 19808. Cert. of Form. filed with DE Secy. of State, DE Div. of Corps., 401 Federal St., Ste. 4, Dover, DE 19901. Purpose: Any lawful activity.NE-09/15-10/20/2018-6TC-195957|