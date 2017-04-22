NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ESSEX COUNTY AGRICULTURE AND FARMLAND PROTECTION BOARD AGRICULTURAL DISTRICT #1PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Essex County Board of Supervisors will hold and conduct a public hearing at the Supervisors Chambers in the Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York on the 1st day of May, 2017 at 9:30 a.m., on Agricultural District #1, upon the recommendations of the Essex County Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board to add and remove parcels. (Listing of all parcels to be added or removed will be available and maps outlining those parcels. This public hearing is complying with the New York State Mandated 8 year compliance review.)PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE recommendations of Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board note that: the Agricultural Districts in Essex County have been in existence since 1973 and the district has helped agriculture remain a viable industry in Essex County. The land to be included is 97% soils of statewide importance and is highly productive capable of sustaining the economic and long term commitment to agricultural enterprises if certain protections are provided.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE Essex County has a New York State certified Agricultural District #1 of 62,341.02 acres. This addition is under Article 25-AA PDF of the Agriculture and Markets Law for annual inclusion of farms with greater than 50% soils of prime or important statewide importance. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said public hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Essex County Board of Supervisors will hear all persons interested therein concerning the same.Dated: April 17, 2017 Judith A. Garrison, Clerk Essex County Board of SupervisorsP.O. Box 217, 7551 Court StreetElizabethtown, NY 12932(518) 873-3353judyg@co.essex.ny.usTT-04/22/2017-1TC-149784|