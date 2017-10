PURSUANT TO SECTION 4-122 OF THE NEW YORK STATE ELECTION LAW, notice is hereby given of the name and residence of every candidate for public office to be voted for within the jurisdiction of the Essex County Board of Elections at the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 from 6:00AM to 9:00PM of said day in the following districts:OFFICE: DISTRICT ATTORNEYDISTRICT: COUNTY OF ESSEXPARTYNAMEREP Kristy L. Sprague CON Kristy L. SpragueOFFICE: COUNTY CORONERDISTRICT: COUNTY OF ESSEXREP Francis W. Whitelaw OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF CHESTERFIELDDEM Patrick W. Billy MitchellDEM Steven GooginREP Clayton J. Barber REP Richard J. Klages FARMER Steven GooginPEACE Richard J. KlagesPEOPLES Patrick W. Billy MitchellFRIENDLY Clayton J. BarberOFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF CROWN POINTPEOPLES Charles W. Harrington OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF CROWN POINTREP Walter WorthSherlene Simpson-Barrows OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYSDISTRICT: TOWN OF CROWN POINTREP Eugene InglestonOFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWNREP Noel Merrihew CITIZENS Noel MerrihewOFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTORDISTRICT: TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWNREP Janet E. CrossPEOPLES CHOICE Janet E. CrossVOICE OF REASON Debra R. Brooks OFFICE: TOWN JUSTICEDISTRICT: TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWNREP William M. GarrisonREP Michael T. Doyle JUSTICE William M. GarrisonJUSTICE Michael T. DoyleOFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWNREP Cathleen A. ReusserREP William J. Wright, Jr.INTEGRITY Jay E. HealdRIGHT ONE Cathleen A. ReusserFAIR DEAL William J. Wright, Jr.OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYSDISTRICT: TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWNREP Michael DrewOFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF ESSEXREP Ronald E. JacksonFISHERMAN Ronald E. Jackson OFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTORDISTRICT: TOWN OF ESSEXREP Alicia KellyESSEX Anh Thu CunnionCARDINAL Alicia Kelly OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF ESSEXREP Clair S. LaPineFAIR DEAL Clair S. LaPineFOR THE TOWN Kenneth I. HughesOFFICE: ASSESSORDISTRICT: TOWN OF ESSEXHONESTY Dianne LansingOFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYSDISTRICT: TOWN OF ESSEXREP Bradley Charles FrenchDEER David J. Murcray, Jr.FISHERMAN Bradley Charles FrenchOFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF JAYDEM Archie R. Depo OFFICE: TOWN CLERKDISTRICT: TOWN OF JAYREP Beatrice A. Pelkey OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF JAYDEM Kate Comegys MongullaDEM Robert SegallREP John J. SheldrakeREP Amy F. ShaltonFRIENDSHIP Robert SegallSPENCER REYNOLDS Spencer ReynoldsHONESTY John J. SheldrakeOFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYSDISTRICT: TOWN OF JAYDEM Kevin R. ZaumetzerREP John F. Pulsifer, Jr.PEOPLES William H. LincolnCOWBOYS Kevin R. ZaumetzerFAIR DEAL Erin R. HimmelOFFICE: TAX COLLECTORDISTRICT: TOWN OF JAYDEM Susan J. RichardsREP Lori A. DucharmeOFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF KEENEDEM Joseph P. Wilson 2nd OFFICE: TOWN CLERKDISTRICT: TOWN OF KEENEREP Ellen S. Estes PEACE Ellen S. EstesOFFICE: TOWN JUSTICEDISTRICT: TOWN OF KEENEREP Debra A. Whitson OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF KEENEDEM Teresa Cheetham-PalenDEM Robert M. BiesemeyerREP Paul R. MartinLIBERTY Robert M. BiesemeyerNEW VOICES Teresa Cheetham-PalenWISDOM Paul R. MartinOFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYSDISTRICT: TOWN OF KEENEREP Scott C. SmithWORKING D. Craig HolmesFAIR DEAL Scott C. SmithOFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF LEWISREP James W. Monty OFFICE: TOWN CLERKDISTRICT: TOWN OF LEWISREP Lisa K. ColeINTEGRITY Lisa K. ColeACCOMMODATING Vanessa Cross OFFICE: TOWN JUSTICEDISTRICT: TOWN OF LEWISREP Timothy J. Pierce OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF LEWISDEM Jeff ScottREP David H. BladesPEACE Jeff ScottCITIZENS David H. BladesOFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYSDISTRICT: TOWN OF LEWISREP Kevin M. DentonOFFICE: TAX COLLECTORDISTRICT: TOWN OF LEWISREP Kathleen C. Robertson OFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF MINERVADEM Stephen R. McNallyCITIZENS Stephen R. McNallyOFFICE: TOWN CLERKDISTRICT: TOWN OF MINERVADEM Diana M. Mason OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF MINERVAREP Douglas McCallCITIZENS Keith E. DubayYOUR CHOICE Douglas McCallOFFICE: ASSESSORDISTRICT: TOWN OF MINERVAREP Letitia J. Williams ADIRONDACK Letitia J. Williams OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYSDISTRICT: TOWN OF MINERVAREP Jonathan L. FishCITIZENS Scott M. FishHONEST LABOR Jonathan L. FishFAIR Timothy J. SheehanOFFICE: TAX COLLECTORDISTRICT: TOWN OF MINERVAREP Effie Jane McNally OFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF MORIAHREP Thomas R. ScozzafavaPEOPLES Thomas R. ScozzafavaOFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF MORIAHREP Matthew J. BrassardREP Lucille C. CarpenterPEOPLES Lucille C. CarpenterOFFICE: ASSESSORDISTRICT: TOWN OF MORIAHREP Paul Mazzotte OFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF NEWCOMBDEM Robin DeLoriaOFFICE: TOWN CLERKDISTRICT: TOWN OF NEWCOMBREP Mary Pound OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF NEWCOMBDEM Paul B. HaiDEM Lana A. FennessyREP Donald R. BottCITIZENS Lana A. FennessyYOUR CHOICE Donald R. BottOFFICE: ASSESSORDISTRICT: TOWN OF NEWCOMBDEM Jennifer Fifield INTEGRITY Jennifer FifieldOFFICE: TAX COLLECTORDISTRICT: TOWN OF NEWCOMBREP Karen L. Darrah PEOPLES Karen L. Darrah OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYSDISTRICT: TOWN OF NEWCOMBDEM Mark YandonINTEGRITY Mark YandonOFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH ELBADEM Brian P. BarrettFAIR AND HONEST Robert T. Politi OFFICE: TOWN JUSTICEDISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH ELBADEM Dean M. Dietrich JUSTICE Dean M. DietrichOFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH ELBADEM Derek T. DotyDEM Bryan L. KennellyCOMMUNITY John O. FavroOFFICE: TOWN JUSTICEDISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH HUDSONREP Deborah M. DuntleyOFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH HUDSONDEM Tammy L. BrownDEM Robert D. DobieREP Marshall GeroREP Brian J. CazaFREEDOM Robert D. DobiePEOPLES Marshall GeroINTEGRITY Tammy L. BrownOFFICE: ASSESSORDISTRICT: TOWN OF NORTH HUDSONCOMMON SENSE Bruce E. Caza OFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF SCHROONREP Michael R. MarnellOFFICE: TOWN JUSTICEDISTRICT: TOWN OF SCHROONREP William H. Tribou III JUSTICE William H. Tribou IIIOFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF SCHROONREP Margaret Meg WoodREP Roger M. FriedmanPEOPLES Margaret Meg WoodPEOPLES Roger M. FriedmanOFFICE: ASSESSORDISTRICT: TOWN OF SCHROONREP Thomas T. EriksonOFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF ST ARMANDREP Dean P. MontroyHONESTY Dean P. MontroyOFFICE: TOWN CLERKDISTRICT: TOWN OF ST ARMANDREP Barbara J. Darrah ON THE FARM Barbara J. DarrahOFFICE: TOWN JUSTICEDISTRICT: TOWN OF ST ARMANDREP Kelly G. AllenINTEGRITY Kelly G. AllenPEOPLES A. Jay Niederbuhl OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF ST ARMANDREP Jennifer L. FullerREP Don J. BatesADIRONDACK Jennifer L. FullerOFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYSDISTRICT: TOWN OF ST ARMANDREP Douglas E. Snickles, Jr.CLEAR ROADS Roger OliverTOP DOG Douglas E. Snickles, Jr.OFFICE: TAX COLLECTORDISTRICT: TOWN OF ST ARMANDDEM Nancy M. Heath OFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF TICONDEROGAREP Joseph M. GiordanoJUST JOE Joseph M. GiordanoOFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF TICONDEROGAREP Joyce Gallant CooperREP Dave WoodsTI IMPROVEMENT Heath TowneCOMMUNITY Dave WoodsACTION Joyce Gallant CooperOFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF WESTPORTREP Michael Ike TylerTRUSTWORTHY Michael Ike TylerOFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF WESTPORTDEM Steven ViensREP David KirkbyPEOPLES Steven ViensOFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF WILLSBOROREP Shaun GillillandWILLSBORO-REBER Shaun GillillandOFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTORDISTRICT: TOWN OF WILLSBOROREP Bridget A. Brown WILLSBORO-REBER Bridget A. BrownOFFICE: TOWN JUSTICEDISTRICT: TOWN OF WILLSBOROREP Gregg S. Dickerson WILLSBORO-REBER Gregg S. DickersonOFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF WILLSBOROREP Charles Lustig, Jr.REP Lorilee M. SheehanWILLSBORO-REBER Charles Lustig, Jr.WILLSBORO-REBER Lorilee M. SheehanOFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYSDISTRICT: TOWN OF WILLSBOROREP Travis J. CrowningshieldWILLSBORO-REBER Travis J. CrowningshieldOFFICE: SUPERVISORDISTRICT: TOWN OF WILMINGTONPROGRESSIVE Thomas W. SibalskiPEOPLES Randy PrestonOFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTORDISTRICT: TOWN OF WILMINGTONREP Gerald L. Bruce OFFICE: TOWN COUNCILMANDISTRICT: TOWN OF WILMINGTONDEM Rarilee ConwayREP Dawn M. StevensWILMINGTON Dawn M. StevensOFFICE: ASSESSORDISTRICT: TOWN OF WILMINGTONREP David Wainwright OFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYSDISTRICT: TOWN OF WILMINGTONPEOPLES William J. Skufca, Jr.PROPOSALS: 3 (Three) State Wide; 3 (Three) Town of Willsboro: A copy of each may be obtained by any voter at the Board of Elections.Allison M. McGahay, Sue E. Montgomery-Corey Commissioners, Essex County Board of Elections, County of Essex, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 Dated: October 20, 2017