PURSUANT TO SECTION 4-122 of the New York State Election Law, notice is hereby given of the name and residence of every candidate for public office to be voted for within the jurisdiction of the Essex County Board of Elections at the Primary Election to be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 from 12:00PM to 9:00PM of said day.REPUBLICAN PARTYDISTRICT: TOWN OF ELIZABETHTOWNOFFICE: TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR

JANET E. CROSS 31 COUNTY ROUTE 8 ELIZABETHTOWN, NY 12932

DEBRA R. BROOKS 8958 NYS ROUTE 9N ELIZABETHTOWN, NY 12932

DEMOCRATIC PARTY DISTRICT: TOWN OF JAYOFFICE: TOWN COUNCIL

ROBERT SEGALL 919 BARTLETT RD. UPPER JAY, NY 12987

KATE COMEGYS MONGULLA 12 COLLEGE ST. AUSABLE FORKS, NY 12912

CHRISTOPHER M. GARROW 21 ANTHONY RD. JAY, NY 12941

SPENCER REYNOLDS 24 CHURCH LANE AUSABLE FORKS, NY 12912

REPUBLICAN PARTY DISTRICT: TOWN OF KEENEOFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

D. CRAIG HOMES 3344 NYS ROUTE 73 KEENE, NY 12942

SCOTT C. SMITH 38 CHURCH ST. KEENE, NY 12942

REPUBLICAN PARTYDISTRICT: TOWN OF MINERVAOFFICE: SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

JONATHAN L. FISH 772 14TH RD. MINERVA, NY 12851

TIMOTHY J. SHEEHAN 1352 COUNTY ROUTE 29 OMSTEDVILLE, NY 12857

REPUBLICAN PARTYDISTRICT: TOWN OF ST ARMANDOFFICE: TOWN COUNCIL

DOUGALS E. SNICKLES JR. 35 RIVER RD. BLOOMINGDALE, NY 12913

ROGER OLIVER 22 MAPLE LANE BLOOMINGDALE, NY 12913 REPUBLICAN PARTYDISTRICT: TOWN OF TICONDEROGAOFFICE: SUPERVISOR

R. WILLIAM GRINNELL 17 GRACE AVE. TICONDEROGA, NY 12883

JOSEPH M. GIORDANO 19 AMHERST AVE. TICONDEROGA, NY 12883

REPUBLICAN PARTYDISTRICT: TOWN OF TICONDEROGAOFFICE: TOWN COUNCIL

FRED V. PROVONCHA 20 WAYNE AVE. TICONDEROGA, NY 12883

DAVE WOODS 12 BURGOYNE RD. TICONDEROGA, NY 12883

HEATH TOWNE 28 OUTLET DR. TICONDEROGA, NY 12883

JOYCE GALLANT COOPER 32 AMHERST AVE. TOCONDEROGA, NY 12883Essex County Board of Elections,County of Essex, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 Dated: August 14, 2017VN-09/02/2017-1TC-161258|