ESSEX COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE AWARDED COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FOR THE ESSEX COUNTY NUTRITION BUILDING.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Essex County was awarded an Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program administered by the New York State Office for Community Renewal (OCR) for the Program Year 2015 for Public Facilities. The CDBG program provides funding assistance for Economic Development, Public Facilities, and Housing Activities. The County is notifying Essex County area residents that they have a chance to comment on the funded County Nutrition Building Project to be constructed this year. The public hearing will provide an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and make comments regarding the proposed project. Written questions or comments are welcome and can be directed to the County Manager, Daniel Palmer at the address and phone number provided at the end of this notice. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE the Public Hearing will be held on Monday, September 11th at 9am at the Essex County Board of Supervisors Room on 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 to afford an opportunity to review the details of the proposed projects, related issues and to comment before the construction phase of the project. The County Board of Supervisors Room is an accessible facility; other accommodations for the persons with disabilities may be made upon advance notice. Written questions or comments may be sent to, Daniel Palmer, County Manager, 7551 Court Street, POB 217 Elizabethtown, NY 12932.Judith A. Garrison, Clerk Essex County Board of Supervisors 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 Dated: August 28, 2017TT-09/02/2017-1TC-162157|