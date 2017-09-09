NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on September 13, 2017 for Print Shop Supplies. The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on September 13, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID PRINT SHOP SUPPLIES" clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.Dated: August 30, 2017Linda M. Wolf, CPAPurchasing AgentEssex County Government CenterElizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332TT-09/09/2017-1TC-162568|