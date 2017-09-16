PUBLIC NOTICE - ESSEX COUNTY ADOPTION OF LOCAL LAW NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 5, 2017, the Essex County Board of Supervisors duly adopted Local Law No. 3 of 2017, a local law of the County of Essex repealing 2-100(b) of the Essex County E911 Law authorized by Article 6 of the County Law of the State of New York and in its place imposing the wireless communications surcharges pursuant to the authority of Tax Law 186-G. This local law provides with a thirty cents ($.30) per month charge on each wireless communications device in service within Essex County during any part of the month, as well as, an additional thirty cents ($.30) surcharge per retail sale, of prepaid wireless communications service devices.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that this Local Law will take effect December 1, 2017. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a complete copy of Local Law No. 3 of 2017 is available for inspection in the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. Dated: September 6, 2017Judith A. Garrison, Clerk Essex County Board of SupervisorsP.O. Box 217, 7551 Court StreetElizabethtown, NY 12932(518) 873-3350TT-09/16-09/23/2017-2TC-163088|