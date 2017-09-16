REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids furnishing all vehicles, equipment, personnel, and services necessary for the performance, according to specification, of a contract to be let by the Essex County Board of Supervisors for the transportation of Preschool Special Education Children from various School Districts to various Center Based Program Facilities servicing Essex County for the 2017 - 2018 School Year.Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, PO Box 217, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 until 2:00 P.M. on September 22, 2017.The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on September 22, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Linda M. Wolf, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys Website at: www.co.essex.ny.us.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID - PRE-SCHOOL TRANSPORTATION" clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.Dated: September 11, 2017Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent Essex County Government CenterP.O. Box 217, 7551 Court St.Elizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332TT-09/16/2017-1TC-163289|