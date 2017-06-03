REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids furnishing all vehicles, equipment, personnel, and services necessary for the performance, according to specification, of a contract to be let by the Essex County Board of Supervisors for the transportation of Preschool Special Education Children from various School Districts to various Center Based Program Facilities servicing Essex County for the 2017 Summer School Year.Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Linda M. Wolf, Government Center, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 or by calling 518-873-3332, or on the Countys Website at the following address: www.co.essex.ny.us.Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, PO Box 217, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 until June 16, 2017 at 2 PM at which time proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID - PRE-SCHOOL SUMMER TRANSPORTATION" clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.Dated: May 26, 2017Linda M. Wolf, CPAPurchasing AgentEssex County Government CenterP.O. Box 217, 7551 Court St.Elizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332TT-06/03/2017-1TC-153754|