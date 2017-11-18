PUBLIC NOTICE - ESSEX COUNTY ADOPTION OF LOCAL LAW NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 6, 2017, the Essex County Board of Supervisors duly adopted Local Law No. 4 of 2017, a local law to override the tax levy limit established in General Municipal Law 3-c. It is the intent of this local law to override the limit on the amount of real property taxes that may be levied by the County of Essex pursuant to General Municipal Law 3-c, and to allow the County of Essex to adopt a budget for the fiscal year 2018 that requires a real property tax levy in excess of tax levy limit as defined by General Municipal Law 3-c. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that this Local Law will take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of the State; andPLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a complete copy of Local Law No. 4 of 2017 is available for inspection in the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York. Dated: November 6, 2017Judith A. Garrison, ClerkEssex County Board of SupervisorsP.O. Box 217, 7551 Court StreetElizabethtown, NY 12932(518) 873-3350TT-11/18-11/25/2017-2TC-168474|