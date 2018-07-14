REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed proposals until 2:00 PM on August 1, 2018 for the following: HWAY 18-03 RFP Civil Engineering Services HWAY 18-06 RFP General Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing Engineering ServicesSpecifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3330, or on the Countys website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx.All proposals submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED PROPOSAL HWAY 18-__ clearly on the outside of the envelope. All proposals shall be submitted on the proposal sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.The following preferences apply to this solicitation: Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) businesses, Section 3 businesses and other Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs) are strongly encouraged to participate in this RFP. The County is an equal opportunity employer. Dated: July 6, 2018Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing AgentEssex County Government Center 7551 Court Street PO Box 217 Elizabethtown, New York 12932 (518) 873-3332TT-07/14/2018-1TC-190719|