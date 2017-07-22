NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Essex County Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. On August 4, 2017 for the following: Asbestos Abatement-Former Frontier Town PropertiesThe bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on August 4th at 2:00 P.M. At the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932Please contact the Essex County Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the County's website at: www.co.essex.ny.us.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID-Asbestos Abatement - Former Frontier Town" clearly on the outside of the envelope.Dated: July 10, 2017Linda Wolf, CPAEssex County Purchasing7551 Court StreetElizabethtown, NY 12932TT-07/22/2017-1TC-158192|