ESSEX COUNTY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED LOCAL LAW NO. 3 OF 2017 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Essex County Board of Supervisors will hold and conduct a Public Hearing at the Supervisors Chambers at the Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York on the 5th of September, 2017 at 9:30 a.m., on the proposed Local Law No. 3 of 2017 entitled, A local law of the County of Essex repealing 2-100(b) of the Essex County E911 law authorized by article six of the county law of the State of New York and in its place imposing the wireless communications surcharges pursuant to the authority of tax law 186-gPLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said public hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Essex County Board of Supervisors will consider this proposed Local Law and hear all persons interested therein concerning the same.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the full text of such proposed Local Law No. 3 of 2017 may be obtained upon request from the Clerk of the Boards Office, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.Judith A. Garrison, ClerkEssex County Board of Supervisors7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932(518) 873-3353Dated: August 14, 2017TT-08/26/2017-1TC-161011|