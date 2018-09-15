ESSEX COUNTY ETHICS BOARDThe Essex County Board of Supervisors is hereby soliciting applications and resumes for three (3) unpaid positions as members of the Essex County Ethics Board. The qualified individuals will serve as a member of the five (5) person Essex County Board of Ethics for an initial term of five (5) years.Letters of inquiry and resumes are to be sent on or before September 28, 2018 to:Judith A. GarrisonClerk of the Board of Supervisors7551 Court StreetP.O. Box 217Elizabethtown, NY 12932(518) 873-3350TT-09/15/2018-1TC-195839|