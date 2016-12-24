ESSEX COUNTY PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Essex County has been awarded funding to the New York State Housing Trust Fund Corporation Office of Community Renewal Office in an amount not to exceed $200,000 under the Community Development Block Grant Program.

The program provides grant funds to eligible communities for economic development projects that result in the creation or retention of permanent jobs, principally for persons from low and moderate income families. Eligible activities include, but are not limited to, economic development, small business assistance and micro-enterprise.

Essex County has been awarded funding in an amount not to exceed $200,000 for the creation of a micro-enterprise program in the Towns of Crown Point, Moriah and Ticonderoga.

A public hearing will be held at 9:30 am on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the Essex County Board of Supervisors Chambers located at 7551 Court Street in Elizabethtown. The Essex County IDA (sub-recipient) will describe the Community Development Block Grant Program and will seek public input on the proposed program.

Essex County welcomes the views of citizens regarding the CDBG programs and proposed application. Written comments may be submitted to the Essex County IDA, PO Box 217, Elizabethtown NY 12932, attention Carol Calabrese.

Dated: December 15, 2016

Judith A. Garrison, Clerk

Essex County Board of Supervisors

7551 Court Street

Elizabethtown, NY 12932

(518) 873-3350

TT-12/24/2016-1TC-139675|