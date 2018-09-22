ESSEX COUNTY PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Shared Services Panel of Essex County, in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. Purpose of such Public Hearing is to give results of the Shared Services Panel vote on the Essex County proposed Shared Service Plan for 2019.The final vote will be available for review and for comment at this hearing or can be requested by emailing the County Manager at danp@co.essex.ny.usAll interested parties shall have an opportunity to be heard at the time and place aforesaid.Dated: September 17, 2018TT-09/22/2018-1TC-196883|