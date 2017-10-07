NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing for the Proposed 2018 Budget for Essex Fire District #2 will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2016 at 6:30 PM at the Whallonsburg Fire Department, 1637 NYS Route 22, Essex, NY. The proposed budget is available for public inspection at the Office of the Town of Essex Town Clerk during normal business hours and will be available at the Whallonsburg Fire Department immediately before the public hearing. Notice is further given that a meeting of the Essex Fire District #2 Board of Commissioners will be held at 7 PM, immediately following the public hearing, to take final action on the proposed budget. Board of CommissionersEssex Fire District #2Jacqueline Thomas, Secretary/TreasurerSeptember 28, 2017VN-10/07/2017-1TC-165003|