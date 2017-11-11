NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that elections for the Essex Fire District #2 will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 from 6 PM to 9 PM at the Whallonsburg Fire Department, 1637 NYS Route 22, Essex, NY for the purpose of voting on the following positions: (1) Commissioner for a five (5) year term, commencing on January 1, 2018; (1) Commissioner for a three (3) year term, commencing on January 1, 2018; and, (1) Commissioner for a two (2) year term, commencing on January 1, 2018. Candidates for any office must file their name with the District Secretary, Essex Fire District #2, 1637 NYS Route 22, Essex, NY 12936 on or before November 30, 2017. All duly registered voters of Essex Fire District #2 shall be eligible to vote. Essex Fire District #2Jacqueline Thomas,Secretary/TreasurerVN-11/11/2017-1TC-168179|