NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, Plaintiff AGAINST SUSAN SWEET A/K/A SUSAN M. SWEET, et al., Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated 12-28-2016 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY on 3-21-2017 at 10:00AM, premises known as 552 Dalton Hill Road, Witherbee, NY 12998. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Hamlet of Witherbee, Town of Moriah, County of Essex and State of New York, SBL: 86.73-1-9.000. Approximate amount of judgment $48,319.70 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index#: CV15-0608. Reginald H. Bedell, Esq., Referee Schiller, Knapp, Lefkowitz & Hertzel, LLP 950 New Loudon Road, Suite 109 Latham, NY 12110 15-18709

TT-02/18-03/11/2017-4TC-143398|