LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPELThe bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on November 30, 2017, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.A complete copy of the resolution summarized herewith is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Office of the Town Clerk for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice.Dated: Port Henry, New York,December 1, 2017.Rose M. FrenchTown ClerkBOND RESOLUTION DATED November 30, 2017.A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE PURCHASE OF A TRUCK FOR MAINTENANCE PURPOSES IN AND FOR THE TOWN OF MORIAH, ESSEX COUNTY, NEW YORK, AT A MAXIMUM ESTIMATED COST OF $214,000 AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $214,000 SERIAL BONDS OF SAID TOWN TO PAY THE COST THEREOF.Specific object or purpose: Purchase of truck with snow plow for maintenance purposes Period of probable usefulness: 15 years, limited to 5 years Maximum estimated cost: $214,000 Amount of obligations to be issued: $214,000 serial bonds SEQRA: Type II ActionTT-12/9/2017-1TC-170585|