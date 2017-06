EYE IN THE PARK PHOTOGRAPHY, LLC, Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 05/15/2017. Office loc: Essex County. SSNY has been designated as agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: Joseph M Kostoss, 1519 Bonnie View Road, Wilmington, NY 12997. Reg Agent: Joseph M Kostoss, 1519 Bonnie View Road, Wilmington, NY 12997. Purpose: Any Lawful Purpose. VN-06/03-07/08/2017 -6TC-153192|