FAMILY COURT FOR THE STATE OF DELAWARE NOTICE OF FAMILY COURT PROTECTION FROM ABUSE ACTION To Anthony Wood, (Respondent)Petitioner, Jennifer Allenhas filed a Petition for an Order of Protection From Abuse against you in the Family Court of the State of Delaware for New Castle County. Case No. 18-01096A court hearing has been scheduled for 3/2/18 at 8:30 am.The Family Court is located at 500 N. King St., Wilmington, DE 19801. If you fail to appear, the hearing may proceed without you.There is an Ex-Parte Order in effect.If you wish to obtain the information on this filing prior to the hearing, please respond to the Family Court location noted above.VN-02/24/2018-1TC-177078|