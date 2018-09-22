NOTICE OF FILING WITH THE FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION Alice Falls Hydro, LLC Alice Falls Hydroelectric ProjectFERC No. 5867Alice Falls Hydro, LLC (Alice Falls Hydro), as required by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC or Commission), hereby gives notice of its intent to seek relicensing of the Alice Falls Hydroelectric Project, FERC No. 5867 (Project). The Project is located on the Ausable River in the Hamlet of Keeseville, Towns of Chesterfield and Ausable, Clinton and Essex Counties, New York. The Applicant's address is 116 N. State Street, PO Box 167, Neshkoro, WI, 54960-0167; phone number is 973-998-8400.On or about September 28, 2018, Alice Falls Hydro will file with the FERC its Notice of Intent (NOI) to seek a new license, a Pre-Application Document (PAD), and a request for Authorization to Use the Traditional Licensing Process (TLP) under Part 4 of the Commissions regulations for the Project. The NOI provides notice of Alice Falls Hydros intent to file a license application for the Project and the tribal and political subdivisions that may be affected by or located in the vicinity of the Project. The PAD summarizes relevant and reasonably available information regarding the Project including a description of Project facilities and its operation, along with discussions of the surrounding environment. Alice Falls Hydro invites resource agencies, Indian tribes, and members of the public likely to be interested in the proceedings to participate in the licensing and to comment on this notice and related matters. The NOI, TLP request, PAD, and associated reference materials are available for inspection and reproduction online at https://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/elibrary.asp, the Alice Falls Project website at http://www.eaglecreekre.com/alice-falls-relicensing, or at the Keeseville Free Library located at 1721 Front Street, Keeseville, NY 12944, during normal business hours.Alice Falls Hydro is requesting to use the TLP to relicense the Project based on informal consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and their support for use of the TLP and the Licensees belief that the TLP it is the most efficient and economic process for the relicensing of the Project, while allowing the Licensee to continue to communicate with interested stakeholders for resource issue resolution. Because the Project has a limited physical footprint and Alice Falls Hydro is requesting no changes to existing run-of-river operations, the Licensee anticipates timely license issuance, the need for few relicensing studies due to the extensive Project related resource information available, and relatively non-complex resource issues. Alice Falls Hydro believes that granting the request to use the TLP will not infringe on the ability for agencies or the public to provide comments on the Project, nor on Alice Falls Hydros ability to address such comments.Comments on the request to use the TLP are due to the Commission no later than 30 days following the filing date of this request or not later than October 28, 2018. All responses must reference the Alice Falls FERC project number (FERC No. 5867). Comments should address, as appropriate to the circumstances of the request, the (A) likelihood of timely license issuance; (B) complexity of the resource issues; (C) level of anticipated controversy; (D) relative cost of the traditional licensing process compared to the integrated licensing process; (E) the amount of available information and potential for significant disputes over studies; and (F) other factors the commenter believes pertinent. Commenters must submit an electronic filing via FERCs website (http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/ferconline.asp) pursuant to 18 CFR 385.2003(c) or an original and eight copies of their comments to the Office of the Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street NE, Washington, DC 20426. In addition to filing comments with FERC, Alice Falls Hydro requests that a courtesy copy be filed with Michael Scarzello (email preferred) michael.scarzello@eaglecreekre.com or via hardcopy at the Applicants address noted above.VN, TT-09/22/2018-1TC-196819|