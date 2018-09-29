NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING and SPECIAL MEETING OF FIRE DISTRICT #1 ESSEX PLEASE be advised that the Budget Hearing for the District's 2019 budget will be held on October 16, 2018, at the Essex Fire House, 2659 Rte 22, Essex, at 7pm. Copies of the proposed budget are on file at the Town Clerk's office and can also be viewed at the hearing. Following the Public Hearing, there will be a Special Meeting of the Fire commissioners to adopt the 2018 budget, and any other business that may come before them. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Barbara KunziSecretaryVN-09/29/2018-1TC-197356|