FIRST CHOICE RESTORATION OF CLINTON COUNTY, LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on July 10, 2018.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to P.O. Box 353, Champlain, New York 12919.PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-07/21-08/25/2018-6TC-191114|