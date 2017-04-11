NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the fiscal affairs of the Warren County Occupancy Tax and Weights & Measures for the period beginning January 1, 2014 and ending on March 31, 2016 have been examined by the Office of the State Comptroller and that the report of examination prepared by the Office of the State Comptroller has been filed in my Office where it is available as a public record for inspection by all interested persons, pursuant to Section 35 of the General Municipal Law. The governing board of the County of Warren, may in its discretion, prepare a written response to the Report of Examination prepared by the Office of the State Comptroller and file any such response in my Office as a public record for inspection by all interested persons not later than June 28, 2017.Dated: April 3, 2017Lake George, New YorkAmanda Allen, ClerkWarren County Board of SupervisorsNE/AJ-04/08/2017-1TC-|