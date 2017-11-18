NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the fiscal affairs of the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District for the period beginning on July 1, 2016 and ending on June 30, 2017, have been examined by an independent public accountant, Telling & Associates, CPA PC, and that the management letter prepared in conjunction with the external audit by the independent public accountant has been filed in my office where it is available as a public record for inspection by all interested persons. Pursuant to 35 of the General Municipal Law, the governing board of the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District may, in its discretion, prepare a written response to the management letter by the independent public accountant and file any such response in my office as a public record for inspection by all interested persons not later than February 2, 2018. Allison Sucharzewski District ClerkVN-11/18/2017-1TC-168867|