LEGAL NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY Warren County Floyd D. Bennett Memorial Airport FONSINotice is hereby given that copies of the Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Warren County Floyd D. Bennett Memorial Airports Hangar Development is available for public review at: Warren County Floyd D. Bennett Memorial Airport, 443 Queensbury Ave, Queensbury, NY 12804 and Warren County Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845 In addition, copies of this document may also be obtained by visiting www.passero.com/bids. NE/AJ-05/20/2017-1TC-152432|