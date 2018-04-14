STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT, WARREN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF TAX LIENS BY PROCEEDING IN REM PURSUANT TO ARTICLE ELEVEN OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW BY THE COUNTY OF WARREN NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE INDEX NO. 65080 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 12TH day of March, 2018, the Warren County Treasurer, hereinafter the Enforcing Officer of the County of Warren, hereinafter the Tax District, pursuant to law, filed with the Clerk of Warren County, the original of this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure against various parcels of real property for unpaid taxes. The above-captioned proceeding is hereby commenced to enforce the payment of delinquent taxes or other lawful charges which have accumulated and become liens against certain property. The parcels to which this proceeding applies and the owners of record for said parcels pursuant to the tax rolls are set forth below: Parcel Information
Town Of BoltonID# 124.00-1-29 New Vermont Rd DeStanko Tamara, 81-29 Liberty Ave 35.52 acres Rural vac >
ID# 124.00-1-56 332 Padanarum Rd Szalontai Alex, Szalontai Sharon 3.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 169.04-2-1 East Schroon River Rd Nonenmacher James, Nonenmacher Linda 3.66 acres Res vac land
ID# 169.04-2-8 Schroon River Rd Cooper Anton F, 1050 East Schroon River Rd 1.97 acres Res vac land
ID# 169.04-2-10 1013-1023 East Schroon River Rd Nonenmacher James, Nonenmacher Linda 6.06 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 170.00-1-2 Northway Cooper Anton F, 1050 East Schroon River Rd 82.42 acres Priv forest
ID# 170.00-1-9 Northway Cooper Anton F, 1050 East Schroon River Rd 47.42 acres Priv forest
ID# 170.00-1-20 Lamb Hill Rd Cooper Anton F, 1050 East Schroon River Rd 40.89 acres Priv forest
ID# 171.07-2-37 Route 9N Marki Bernard, Marki Patricia 6.85 acres Res vac land
ID# 185.00-1-17 Lamb Hill Rd Cooper Anton F, 1050 East Schroon River Rd 168.96 acres Priv forest
ID# 185.00-1-19 205 Trout Lake Rd Cooper Anton F, 1050 East Schroon River Rd 6.47 acres Res vac land
ID# 185.00-1-33 Northway Cooper Anton F, 1050 East Schroon River Rd 48.97 acres Priv forest
ID# 185.00-2-10 Trout Lake Rd Cedeno Lynette, Quinones Marcos 22.35 acres Rural vac >
ID# 186.15-1-7 Treasure Pt Rd Treasure Point Holding, LLC, 70 McCormick Rd 0.29 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 199.07-1-1 South Trout Lake Rd Ellis Patrick P, 12 Sutherland Ct 16.40 acres Res vac land
Village Of Lake GeorgeID# 251.10-2-19 Cherry St Young Cheryl A, PO Box 74 0.11 acres Res vac land
ID# 251.10-3-59 20 Scrimshaw Ln DeNardo Cheryl, 281 Buck Pond Rd 0.27 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 251.14-3-3 267 Canada St 267 Canada Street LLC, Attn: Dr. Ronald Montana 0.00 acres Restaurant
ID# 251.18-2-10 60 Cooper St Chiaravalle Luigi Gino, 60 Cooper St 0.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 251.18-4-2 89 Canada St Stuart Arms Realty Corp., 89 Canada St 0.94 acres Restaurant
ID# 251.18-4-14 73 Mcgillis Ave Kerrisk Timothy J, Kerrisk Mary 0.00 acres 2 Family Res
ID# 251.18-4-62 47 Caldwell Ave Edwards Sheila, 1123 Forest Ave 0.00 acres Cottage
Town Of Lake GeorgeID# 224.00-2-4 Harrington Hill Rd Whalen Kevin, 109 North Post Oak Ln Ste 530 16.19 acres Rural vac >
ID# 238.00-1-1 Big Hollow Rd Lanfear Michael R, Lanfear Mary E 34.19 acres Forest s480
ID# 251.07-1-56.1 16 Tea Island Ln Willigan John, Willigan Linda G 3.54 acres Seasonal res
ID# 251.20-1-33 10 Lake St Schaeffer Charles A, Schaeffer Michael S 0.12 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 264.03-1-5 2289 Rt 9N Consaga Thonas E, Consaga Laura K 0.93 acres Seasonal res
ID# 264.03-1-28 45 Kings Rd Abrantes James, Abrantes Amanda 0.57 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 264.07-2-33 1 Front St Azar Catherine F, Attn: Kathleen T Meyer 0.22 acres Seasonal res
ID# 264.08-2-11 Michelli Rd Britton Stephen Clark, PO Box 347 26.00 acres Rural vac >
ID# 277.01-1-9 2206 Rt 9N G&G Lands & Buildings Ltd, Attn: Roaring Brook Ranch 225.06 acres Resort
ID# 277.01-1-11 Rt 9N Off G&G Lands & Buildings Ltd, Attn: Roaring Brook Ranch 2.00 acres Resort
ID# 277.01-1-12 Rt 9N Off G&G Land & Buildings Ltd, PO Box 671 10.15 acres Resort
ID# 277.01-1-13 Rt 9N G&G Lands & Buildings LTD, Attn: Roaring Brook Ranch 3.70 acres Motel
ID# 277.01-1-14.1 Rt 9N G&G Lands & Buildings LTD, Attn: Roaring Brook Ranch 32.07 acres Motel
ID# 277.02-1-38 Bloody Pond Rd Off Stranahan Susan, 1343 Bay Road 17.33 acres Vacant rural
Town Of ChesterID# 16.-1-33 209 Lane Rd Matson Hugh, 217 Lane Rd 3.54 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 17.-1-26 Olmstedville Rd Thomas Alicia, 91 Blythewood Island Rd 0.86 acres Res vac land
ID# 17.-1-45 Olmstedville Rd Thomas Alica E, 93 Blythewood Is Rd 36.06 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 32.-1-9 941 State Route 28N Emily''s Farms Inc, 941 State Rte 28N 1.42 acres Mfg housing
ID# 32.-1-38 Cobble Creek Rd Muller Michael J, PO Box 143 30.38 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 33.-2-5 25 Lane Rd Pierce William F, Pierce Kathleen 6.19 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 34.-1-2 Off Ted Wells Rd White Kathleen, Bennett Josita 43.00 acres Priv forest
ID# 35.-1-19 119 Olmstedville Rd Smith Cleyona Dalaba, 119 Olmstedville Rd 6.08 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 35.-1-24.2 242 Olmstedville Rd Mock Grace J, 242 Olmstedville Rd 0.78 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 35.-1-35 332 Olmstedville Rd Warrington Kenneth Sr, Warrington Tressa 1.12 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 35.2-1-15 18 Agard Rd D''Andrade Christine, D''Andrade Wayne 0.60 acres Mfg housing
ID# 35.4-2-15 40 Olmstedville Rd Dubay Robert W, PO Box 211 0.15 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 49.-1-2.1 State Route 28N Baroudi Rebecca Et al, c/oDr E.J.Okasanholt 49.00 acres Priv forest
ID# 49.-1-3.2 358 Byrd Pond Rd Baroudi Rebecca, PO Box 287 47.52 acres Mfg housing
ID# 50.-1-20 Igerna Rd Flynn George, 189 Pandanarum Rd 0.49 acres Res vac land
ID# 51.-1-10 Off Perry Rd Bradway John, 136 Igerna Rd 50.00 acres Priv forest
ID# 52.-1-3 E Nichols Rd Asendorf John, Asendorf Tim 0.97 acres Res vac land
ID# 52.-1-25.1 7639 State Route 9 Vanderminden Cynthia, PO Box 294 3.39 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 52.-1-25.2 7643 State Route 9 Vanderminden Cynthia, PO Box 294 5.94 acres Res w/comuse
ID# 52.-1-37 Igerna Rd Bradway John, 136 Igerna Rd 50.00 acres Priv forest
ID# 52.-1-38 Igerna Rd Bradway John, 136 Igerna Rd 110.99 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 53.-2-12 832 Landon Hill Rd Hopkins Eugene R, Hopkins Rose M 3.05 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 66.6-1-15 109 State Route 28N Segura Robert A, Segura Kathleen T 0.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 66.7-1-2.8 Mt Estate Rd Tew Jeffrey Charles, PO Box 54 2.02 acres Res vac land
ID# 69.-1-59 11 Igerna Rd Flynn James H, PO Box 399 1.05 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 86.10-1-12 111 Jones Rd VanVoorhis Donald, VanVoorhis Barbara 0.00 acres Seasonal res
ID# 86.13-1-30 Blue Bay Rd Palermo Testamentary Trust Joh, Palermo John R 1.07 acres Res vac land
ID# 86.18-1-71 118 Chester Shores Dr Van Cook Joseph, 131 Sunnyside Ave 0.61 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 87.16-1-1 71 Dixon Rd Sapienza Anthony, Country Haven 19.36 acres Camping park
ID# 103.18-1-15 Frederick Rd Seitz Gloria A, 60-80 60th Ln 1.36 acres Res vac land
ID# 104.10-1-9 2 Mill St Aloi James Malcolm, 108 Ocean Ave 1.09 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 104.10-4-8 6368-6370 State Route 9 DMRP LLC, 100 Fish Hollow Rd 0.78 acres Apartment
ID# 104.10-5-24.1 6332 State Route 9 Caleigh & Thomas Realty, LLC, 470 Pine Dr 0.51 acres Part res use
ID# 104.10-6-18 88 Riverside Dr Ramsey Walter and Jill, Gallipoli 0.54 acres Com. Vac Lan
ID# 104.14-1-32.11 B-At-Ease Ln Lanfear Keith D, 2831 State Rte 9 0.37 acres Res vac land
ID# 104.14-1-54 71 Foster Flats Rd Basque Frank, PO Box 290 0.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 120.9-1-1 878 Friends Lake Rd Seitz Gloria A, 60-80 60th Ln 17.01 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 120.9-1-2 862 Friends Lake Rd Lohmuller Julius, Lohmuller Jeanette 0.45 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 120.9-1-4 24 Hill Park Rd Terry Margaret, 16 Hill Park Rd 2.30 acres Com. Vac Lan
ID# 120.10-1-26 Cardiac Run Asendorf Charles, Asendorf Tim 0.33 acres Res vac land
ID# 120.11-1-3 830 Atateka Dr Broderick William D, Broderick Jill Ruhm 0.48 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 122.-1-36 507 Rock Ave Ross Doyle, Ross Carla 1.47 acres Mfg housing
ID# 137.14-1-19 207 Tripp Lake Rd Wanaroma Inc., c/oRon Walker 21.90 acres Golf course
ID# 152.-1-40 319 Potter Brook Rd Wells Samuel N, Wells Nancy J 10.23 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 152.-1-53 60 Friends Lake Rd Eagle John C, Eagel Richard W 0.00 acres 1 Family Res
Town Of HagueID# 12.18-1-12 9586 Lakeshore Dr Olsen, est. Bjarne, Olsen, est. Ruth V 0.14 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 24.-1-8 196 Summit Dr Fish Todd C, 196 Summit Dr 1.06 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 25.1-1-1.11 376 West Hague Rd Robinson Eric, PO Box 736 4.41 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 25.1-1-6 308 West Hague Rd Graser Ronald K, Graser Thomas 1.50 acres Mfg housing
ID# 25.4-1-10 Graphite Mtn Rd Sawyer Loyis A, 215 Hall Rd 0.29 acres Res vac land
ID# 25.4-1-38 Decker Hill Rd Hacker Boat Company Inc., 8 Delaware Ave 9.70 acres Marina
ID# 26.17-2-42.12 9110 Lakeshore Dr Haskell Margaret, Wells Catherine 0.27 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 43.5-1-41 Skippers Way Maggiolo, est. George, PO Box 477 0.16 acres Res vac land
ID# 60.9-1-52 2 Bob Kat Ln Katzman Marsha L, Attn: Robert Katzman 0.60 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 60.13-1-14 Off Red Fox Ln Katzman Living Trust Marsha L, Blank Living Trust Point 2.00 acres Res vac land
ID# 76.12-1-6 7 Sunrise Park Dommermuth Patricia, 52 Railroad Ave 0.19 acres Mfg housing
ID# 93.8-1-25 8 Delaware Ave Hacker Boat Company Inc., 8 Delaware Ave 2.04 acres Marina
Town Of HoriconID# 19.4-2-1.2 471 Shaw Hill Rd Bingert Robert M, 84 Forest Ave 4.13 acres Seasonal res
ID# 20.-1-63 1182 Valentine Pond Rd Hathway Tanya, Smith Bruce 0.30 acres Res vac land
ID# 20.10-1-13 1 Red Wing Rd Buttino Deborah A, Buttino Nicholas B 0.00 acres Part res use
ID# 20.13-1-22 714 East Shore Dr Greco Richard L, Greco Pamela W 1.04 acres Seasonal res
ID# 37.-1-51 1041 Valentine Pond Rd Hill Frank, Hill Mary Ann 4.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 38.-1-1.1 Beaver Pond Rd Johnson Brian V, Johnson Tracy A 9.80 acres Res vac land
ID# 38.-1-32.2 17 Woods Loop Corbett Edward R, Corbett Richard J 2.01 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 54.3-1-11 585 Valentine Pond Rd Losaw Jacob Roger, Losaw Lisa Marie 0.49 acres Seasonal res
ID# 55.10-1-1 769 Palisades Rd Petersen Kris M, Petersen Kurt R 0.56 acres Seasonal res
ID# 72.13-2-9.14 35 Brant Lake Heights Dr Butler Wesley S Sr, Butler Steven T 0.71 acres Res vac land
ID# 72.13-2-9.43 27 Brant Lake Heights Dr Butler Wesley S Sr, Butler Wesley S Jr 1.06 acres Res vac land
ID# 72.13-2-9.116 State Route 8 Butler Wesley S Sr, 3 Butler Loop 0.00 acres Vacant rural
ID# 72.13-2-20 Butler Loop Butler Wesley S Sr, 3 Butler Loop 0.76 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 72.13-2-28 Brant Lake Heights Dr Butler Wesley S Sr, 3 Butler Loop 0.45 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 88.10-1-10 6569 State Route 8 Bolton Stephen G Estate, Attn Lois Robbins 0.59 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 89.5-1-2 164 Duell Hill Rd Sexton John, Sexton David 0.63 acres Seasonal res
ID# 89.5-1-8 162 Duell Hill Rd VanDervoort John, 246 Eatontown Rd 3.74 acres Mfg housing
Town Of JohnsburgID# 30.-2-14 4527 St Rt 28 Mansirosa, PO Box 412 0.53 acres Row bldg det
ID# 47.-1-16.1 Bluebird Ln Atherden Ronald, Atherden Catherine 14.23 acres Res vac land
ID# 66.-1-33 Main St Gualtieri Daniel, Davidowicz Marguerite 0.46 acres Res vac land
ID# 66.6-2-8 302 Main St Mc Graw Timothy, 242 Cameron Rd 0.03 acres Restaurant
ID# 66.10-1-10 235 Main St Broderick William, Broderick Jill 0.16 acres Part res use
ID# 66.10-2-51 52 Fairview Ave Davis Paul, 455 Pleasant Valley Rd 0.20 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 66.14-1-38 3 Pine St Thompson David J, 461 State Rte 418 0.66 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 66.18-1-47.11 Main St Gualtieri Daniel, 9 Fresh Pond Rd 2.14 acres Res vac land
ID# 67.-1-5 River Rd Cunningham Patrick, 1 Main St 39.35 acres Priv forest
ID# 83.-1-51 3271 St Rt 28 Broderick Jill R, Broderick William D 0.75 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 83.24-1-71 29 Summit Rdg Visscher Mark, 10 Staulters Farm Rd 0.01 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 84.-1-6 2848 St Rt 28 Forchelli Michael, 2848 St Rt 28 0.90 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 84.-1-11.11 345 Waddell Rd Capital Region Enterprises, 5 Concourse Pkwy Ste 3000 193.09 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 100.-1-66 Showcase Dr Fazio John Jr, 44 Willow Rd 0.55 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 100.-3-2 St Rt 28 Van Agas Richard J, 250 Wartburg Dr 22.10 acres Rural vac >
ID# 100.-3-12.2 St Rt 28 Kimmerly Tammy C, Kimmerly Rachael M 0.21 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 102.10-1-6 403 Riverside Station Rd Vandeursen Joanne Logue, Logue Paul Timothy 1.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 116.-1-23 Edwards Hill Rd Millington/Grimes-Schilinski K, PO Box 356 5.00 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 116.-1-30 Edwards Hill Rd Allen Earl L, Allen Daisy 1.97 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 117.-1-31.1 3463 St Rt 8 Kinnarney Kody, St Rt 8 25.94 acres Rural vac >
ID# 117.-1-44 Oven Mountain Rd Schoenhardt Matthew F, 51 Westledge Rd 8.26 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 117.-1-66 20 Oven Mountain Rd Russell Dennis, Russell Rebecca L 10.83 acres Rural Res
ID# 117.1-1-4 2942 St Rt 8 Wolfe Genevieve, Dick John J 1.54 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 118.-1-45 Heath Rd Dwyer James III, 169 Heath Rd 4.78 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 118.-1-84.1 St Rt 28 Pierce Kenneth Cecelie, Pierce Linda 127.07 acres Forest s480a
ID# 118.-1-84.3 St Rt 28 Pierce Kenneth Cecelie, Pierce Linda 23.46 acres Forest s480a
ID# 132.-1-3 64 Bartman Rd Mac Calus Terrie L, PO Box 117 0.68 acres Mfg housing
ID# 132.-1-73 316 Goodman Rd Denton Thomas G, 801 S Johnsburg Rd 0.79 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 133.-1-16 664 Goodman Rd Goodman Philip O Sr, Goodman Philip Jr 0.75 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 133.8-1-37 1781 S Johnsburg Rd Mosher Richard, 1781 S Johnsburg Rd 12.25 acres Rural Res
ID# 133.8-1-38 1801 S Johnsburg Rd Mosher Edna, Mosher Richard 1.65 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 147.-1-4.2 Bartman Rd Moore Norman, 982 Gardenia Dr 10.38 acres Rural vac >
ID# 147.-1-4.3 Bartman Rd Moore Norman, 982 Gardenia Dr 10.98 acres Rural vac >
ID# 147.-1-9 St Rt 8 Allen Earl, Allen Daisy 2.50 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 148.-1-44 Coulter Rd Heid Theresa, Heid William 36.71 acres Priv forest
ID# 149.-1-1 2033 Garnet Lake Rd N Heid Theresa, Heid William 27.56 acres Rural Res
ID# 150.-1-19 S Johnsburg Rd Waite Kathy A, 599 S Johnsburg Rd 153.90 acres Forest s480
ID# 165.-1-1 717 S Johnsburg Rd 717 Q''s Farm LLC, 717 S Johnsburg Rd 67.99 acres Rural Res
ID# 165.-1-39 S Johnsburg Rd Murray Thomas, 74 Deer Trl S 14.93 acres Rural vac >
ID# 165.-1-40 S Johnsburg Rd Murray Thomas, 7N Deer Trl N 8.00 acres Seasonal res
ID# 165.-1-41 S Johnsburg Rd Murray Thomas, 7N Deer Trl N 1.28 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 165.-1-44 S Johnsburg Rd Erhardt Katherine C, Sunny Isle 53.20 acres Vac w/imprv
Town Of Lake LuzerneID# 274.-1-69.3 Gailey Hill Rd Giacomelli Warren, 7 Autumn Ln 14.72 acres Rural vac >
ID# 274.-1-69.5 93 Gailey Hill Rd Giacomelli Warren, 7 Autumn Ln 25.95 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 285.-1-50 314 Gailey Hill Rd Charles Michael & Kathryn, PO Box 452 3.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 285.20-1-3 12 Pumphouse Rd Supry Randolph, PO Box 537 0.13 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 286.-1-7 Hall Hill Rd Sehlmeyer Richard & Linda, 145 Hall Hill Rd 48.96 acres Priv forest
ID# 286.-1-34 1289 Lake Ave Hammell Eric, 6 Old Forge Rd 9.94 acres 1sty sml bld
ID# 286.8-1-30 Vanare Ln Bormann Eugene & Barbara, 26 Gage Hill Rd 7.18 acres Res vac land
ID# 286.11-1-15 1 Stone Pillar Dr Penrose Shawn, 44 Wall St Fl 12th 1.70 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 286.12-1-55.2 1370 Lake Ave Hamell Eric, 6 Old Forge Rd 1.84 acres 1sty sml bld
ID# 292.-1-15.12 Scofield Rd Scofield Gene, 124 Scofield Rd 5.00 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 292.-1-15.131 Scofield Rd Scofield Gene, 124 Scofield Rd 11.90 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 292.8-1-8 36 Ivy Ln Konner Sarah, Konner, S Konner,A. 0.94 acres Seasonal res
ID# 292.11-1-64 613 Lake Ave Barrett Bryan, 613 Lake Ave 0.51 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 292.16-1-13 Lausanne St Martino Dominic & Linda, 356 Park Ln 1.09 acres Res vac land
ID# 293.-1-12 477 Howe Rd Allen Duane Jr, 477 Howe Rd 1.08 acres Mfg housing
ID# 293.-1-37 336 Howe Rd Klatt Peter, 3735 Rt. # 82 1.22 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 298.16-1-14 32 Pine Rd Bacher John, 35 Wisner Rd 0.09 acres Seasonal res
ID# 298.19-1-34 74 Bay Rd Liebl Gary, 24 Stony Creek Rd Apt 3 0.21 acres Mfg housing
ID# 307.-2-42 Glens Falls Mtn Rd Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 113.74 acres Priv forest
ID# 307.-2-46 Ralph Rd,off Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 178.03 acres Priv forest
ID# 307.-2-47 Glens Falls Mtn Rd,off Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 25.00 acres Priv forest
ID# 307.-2-48 Glens Falls Mtn Rd, off Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 50.00 acres Priv forest
ID# 307.-2-49 Glens Falls Mtn Rd, off Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 92.53 acres Priv forest
ID# 313.-1-20 Glens Falls Mtn Rd Dukharan Alex, 93 McClellan St 9.74 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 313.-1-45.1 125 Ralph Rd Mattison Stefanie, 125 Ralph Rd 16.84 acres Mobile homes
ID# 313.-1-57.3 11 Sherman Rd Tennant Raymond & Marie, 11 Sherman Rd 1.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 313.-1-71 25 Smith Mtn Rd Woodcock Jody, 25 Smith Mtn Rd 1.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 313.-1-72 Ralph Rd Woodcock Jody, 25 Smith Mtn Rd 0.74 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 314.-2-3 Ralph Road, off Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 38.60 acres Priv forest
ID# 314.-2-12 Call St, off Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 194.50 acres Priv forest
ID# 314.-2-13 Call St, off Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 11.52 acres Priv forest
ID# 317.12-1-16.2 169 East River Dr Arlin Charles & Linda, 152 East River Dr 0.92 acres Mfg housing
ID# 317.12-1-16.142 East River Dr Pritchard Paul & Joy, 181 East River Dr 1.50 acres Res vac land
ID# 318.-1-36 1830 Call St Barrows Richard D., 1830 Call St 3.60 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 318.1-1-74.1 2067 Call St Benway Clifford & Peggy, 2067 Call St 3.41 acres Mfg housing
Town Of QueensburyID# 239.12-2-20 Assembly Pt. Rd Mueller Mark, Mueller Joanne 0.08 acres Res vac land
ID# 239.18-1-1 531 Lockhart Mountain Rd Lockhart Jessie, Lockhart Frank 33.03 acres Rural Res
ID# 239.18-1-33 State Route 9L Durante Enterprises Inc, c/o Debbie Scheibel 0.94 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 239.18-1-38 State Route 9L Debaron Associates, 79 N Franklin Tpk 0.47 acres Res vac land
ID# 240.-1-60 State Route 9L, off Unknown Owner, c/o Lexie Delurey 13.18 acres Res vac land
ID# 278.-1-6 State Route 149 Aviation Rd Development Corp, Attn: DeSantis Enterprises Inc 1.05 acres Res vac land
ID# 278.20-1-11 28 Old Bay Rd Langlois Helen, c/o Helen Sheldon Wood 1.29 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 289.7-2-4 12 Moon Hill Pl Morehouse Ronald Jr, 1680 Route 9N 0.85 acres Mfg housing
ID# 289.15-1-1.1 21 Blind Rock Rd Polunci Kimberlee, 5 Blackberry Ln 20.13 acres Kennel / vet
ID# 289.17-1-19 Island In Glen Lake Lk Gowen Kathleen, 132 Care Free Ln 0.60 acres Res vac land
ID# 290.5-1-2 25 Sunnyside Rd Chase Maureen M, Kansas Dianne M 0.57 acres Seasonal res
ID# 290.5-1-57 120 Sunnyside Rd Kansas Dianne M, Chase Maureen M 1.34 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 290.17-1-48 Fairway Ct County of Warren, c/o Kevin Kinnarney 0.73 acres Res vac land
ID# 295.8-1-2 1161 State Route 9 Cohen Mitchell A, PO Box 21 0.60 acres Diner
ID# 295.18-2-3 103 Aviation Rd Camp Ruth I, Winchell Henry D Jr 0.99 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 296.9-2-61 1 Oakwood Dr Reed Gary, Reed Melissa 0.36 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 296.13-1-22 989 State Route 9 697 Upper Glen Street, LLC, 989 State Route 9 3.58 acres Retail svce
ID# 296.13-1-22.1 989 State Route 9 697 Upper Glen Street, LLC, 989 State Route 9 2.58 acres
ID# 296.13-1-22.2 State Route 9 697 Upper Glen Street, LLC, 989 State Route 9 1.00 acres Vacant comm
ID# 296.13-1-59 Montray Rd Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.83 acres Res vac land
ID# 296.13-1-60 State Route 9 Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.50 acres Vacant comm
ID# 296.13-1-61 State Route 9 Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.50 acres Vacant comm
ID# 296.13-1-62 1012 State Route 9 Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.46 acres Restaurant
ID# 296.15-1-11 53 Country Club Rd Selleck Stanley R, 53 Country Club Rd 0.94 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 296.17-1-44 20 Sweet Rd QE, LLC, 42 Sullivan Pl 0.94 acres Vacant comm
ID# 296.17-1-47 900 State Route 9 Everest Enterprises, LLC, 21 Summerfield Ln 1.72 acres Restaurant
ID# 297.17-1-43 Ridge Rd Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 10.82 acres Rural vac >
ID# 297.17-1-44 Ridge Rd Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 0.91 acres Res vac land
ID# 297.18-1-11 Quaker Rd.,off Bizon Mike, 170 Blanche Rd 1.00 acres Res vac land
ID# 300.-1-26 Clendon Brook Rd Cleavland Adam, 265 Clendon Brook Rd 0.98 acres Res vac land
ID# 301.12-2-11 18 Colonial Ct Busch Gretchen, Guarino Philip 0.35 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 301.18-2-7 43 Lambert Dr Carpenter Susan, 43 Lambert Dr 0.54 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 301.19-1-7 Sherman Ave Mosher Peter A, 44 Pasco Ave 0.17 acres Res vac land
ID# 301.19-1-8 Sherman Ave Mosher Peter A, 44 Pasco Ave 0.17 acres Res vac land
ID# 301.19-1-13 Pasco Ave Mosher Clinton E, Attn: Peter Mosher 0.34 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 301.19-1-14 Pasco Ave Mosher Carol, Mosher Peter A 1.06 acres Junkyard
ID# 301.19-1-15 Pasco Ave.,off Mosher Carol, Mosher Peter A 6.39 acres Junkyard
ID# 301.19-1-16 Pasco Ave Mosher Carol, Mosher Peter A 1.10 acres Junkyard
ID# 301.19-1-17 Pasco Ave Mosher Peter A, 44 Pasco Ave 0.17 acres Junkyard
ID# 301.19-1-18 Pasco Ave Mosher Peter A, 44 Pasco Ave 0.23 acres Res vac land
ID# 302.6-1-13 Glen St.,off Wynn Ethel T, 1 Garrison Rd 0.34 acres Vacant comm
ID# 302.6-1-14 721 Glen St Wynn Ethel T, 1 Garrison Rd 0.27 acres Part res use
ID# 302.8-1-24 Homer Ave Burke Erin E, 14 Homer Ave 0.16 acres Res vac land
ID# 302.8-2-73 72 Everts Ave Robyn Trust, c/o Betty Nelson 2.14 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 302.14-2-22 20 Dixon Ct Baker Mary M, 20 Dixon Ct 0.40 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 303.5-1-65 325 Ridge Rd Straub Brian, 329 Ridge Rd 0.26 acres Res vac land
ID# 303.10-1-1 264 East Sanford St G F Tennis & Swim Club Inc, PO Box 622 2.21 acres Sports area
ID# 303.10-1-2 Sanford St.,off G F Tennis & Swim Club Inc, PO Box 622 1.20 acres Res vac land
ID# 303.10-1-4 Sanford St G F Tennis & Swim Club Inc, PO Box 622 3.11 acres Res vac land
ID# 303.10-1-8 603 Quaker Rd Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 56.30 acres Vacant comm
ID# 303.10-1-18 Sanford St.,off Adirondack Aesthetic Arts, LLC, c/o William Brender 4.30 acres Com. Vac Lan
ID# 303.11-1-4 Queensbury Ave Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 83.86 acres Vacant ind
ID# 303.11-1-4.1 Queensbury Ave Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 80.00 acres Vacant ind
ID# 303.15-1-21 Quaker Rd Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 2.07 acres Vacant comm
ID# 303.15-1-22 Quaker Rd Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 2.07 acres Vacant comm
ID# 303.15-1-24 Quaker Ridge Blvd Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 1.16 acres Vacant comm
ID# 303.15-1-25.2 Quaker Ridge Blvd Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 6.39 acres Vacant comm
ID# 303.16-1-30 467 Dix Ave Mehalick Sasha, 14 Windcrest Dr 1.29 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 303.19-1-40 Green Ave Larson Michael, 38 Tripp Lake Rd 0.11 acres Res vac land
ID# 303.19-1-41 8 Lower Warren St Mattison Wayne, 4 Old West Mountain Rd 0.47 acres Mtr veh svc
ID# 303.20-2-40 152 River St Mozal Richard, 16 Founders Way 3.46 acres Multiple res
ID# 304.17-1-51 14 Belle Ave Catone Anthony L, 1470 Ridge Rd 0.45 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 307.-1-47 62 Cormus Rd Newbury James W, 62 Cormus Rd 13.91 acres Rural Res
ID# 308.6-1-13 75 Burch Rd Doner William II, PO Box 243 1.44 acres Mfg housing
ID# 308.6-1-56 27 Warren Ln Wood Daniel, 197 Hadlock Pond Rd 0.43 acres Mfg housing
ID# 308.8-1-56 Burnt Hills Dr County of Warren, c/o Kevin Kinnarney 1.64 acres Res vac land
ID# 308.8-2-19 Leo St Paddock Dora, Paddock Maurice Jr 0.23 acres Res vac land
ID# 308.9-1-13.2 365 West Mountain Rd Hill Geoffrey, 365 West Mountain Rd 1.02 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 308.15-1-24 Van Dusen Rd.,off Carter Teresa, 23 Wall St 1.07 acres Junkyard
ID# 308.15-1-25 Van Dusen Rd.,off Carter Teresa, 23 Wall St 1.24 acres Junkyard
ID# 308.15-1-26 32 Van Dusen Rd Carter Teresa, 23 Wall St 3.44 acres Junkyard
ID# 308.15-1-27 Van Dusen Rd Carter Teresa, 23 Wall St 1.25 acres Vacant comm
ID# 308.15-1-28 Van Dusen Rd.,off Carter Teresa, 23 Wall St 1.25 acres Junkyard
ID# 308.15-1-58 3 Pinello Rd Badruddin Estate of Mohamed, c/o Yasmin Badruddin 0.80 acres Trailer park
ID# 308.17-1-7.2 Northwest Rd East Slope Holdings, LP, 59 West Mountain Rd 1.11 acres Res vac land
ID# 308.17-1-7.11 West Mountain Rd APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Mountain Rd 3.80 acres Res vac land
ID# 308.17-1-19 Woodridge Dr APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Mountain Rd 0.19 acres Res vac land
ID# 308.17-1-25 Northwest Rd APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Mountain Rd 0.07 acres Res vac land
ID# 308.17-1-28.1 Northwest Rd APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Moountain Rd 0.44 acres Res vac land
ID# 308.17-1-32 Northwest Rd APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Moauntain Rd 0.07 acres Res vac land
ID# 308.17-1-36 Northwest Rd APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Moountain Rd 0.07 acres Res vac land
ID# 308.17-1-38 West Mountain Rd East Slope Holdings, L.P., 59 West Mountain Rd 2.55 acres Res vac land
ID# 308.19-1-45 43 Pinello Rd Sleezer Jennifer M, Sleezer Donald H 0.69 acres Mfg housing
ID# 308.19-1-50 Pinello Rd.,off West Mt Liquidatng Partnership, 59 West Mountain Rd 0.65 acres Res vac land
ID# 308.19-1-51 Pinello Rd.,off West Mt Liquidatng Partnership, 59 West Mountain Rd 1.95 acres Res vac land
ID# 308.19-1-63 Pinello Rd.,off West Mt Liquidatng Partnership, 59 West Mountain Rd 0.47 acres Res vac land
ID# 309.6-1-9 5 Alta Ave Duell Leon, Duell Rosetta 0.27 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 309.6-1-35 32 Sunset Ave Whitermore Thomas, PO Box 3571 0.27 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 309.6-1-36 Sunset Ave 32 Sunset Ave Trust, Whitermore Thomas 0.13 acres Res vac land
ID# 309.7-3-15 Western Ave.,off Smith William, Smith Norma 0.12 acres Res vac landID# 309.9-1-14.1 Indiana Ave County of Warren, c/o Kevin Kinnarney 0.01 acres Res vac land
ID# 309.9-1-17 37 Indiana Ave Mallaney John, 31 Indiana Ave 0.23 acres Mfg housing
ID# 309.9-1-73 43 Central Ave Rice Florence, 43 Central Ave 0.21 acres Mfg housing
ID# 309.9-3-57 13 Vermont Ave Ball Gary R, Ball Michelle L 0.16 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 309.10-1-99 Luzerne Rd Waggaman & Collyer, PO Box 580 0.14 acres Vacant comm
ID# 309.10-2-44 131 Fourth St. Ext. Luther Tammy, 145 Robert Gardens North Apt 5 0.17 acres Mfg housing
ID# 309.10-2-52 4 Richardson St Nelson Jacqueline, 12 Thompson St 0.41 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 309.11-2-5 21 Main St Bovee Donna L, 21 Main St 0.42 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 309.13-1-7 27 Indiana Ave Allen Melody, 27 Indiana Ave 0.18 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 309.13-1-8 29 Indiana Ave Mallaney Robert, Mallaney Barbara 0.12 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 309.13-2-27 229 Corinth Rd Kiryas Vayoel Moshe Inc, PO Box 32 2.22 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 309.18-1-18.3 Big Boom Rd Markwell Gary D, 61 Twin Channels Rd 3.69 acres Res vac land
ID# 309.18-1-34 12 Anable Dr Anable Henry, Attn: c/o Martin Anable 0.23 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 309.19-1-16 Haviland Ave Robichaud Patricia, 41 Harrison Ave 0.20 acres Res vac land
ID# 311.5-1-13 105,107 River St Leonbruno Peter J, 35 John St 0.01 acres Res vac land
ID# 315.5-1-10.1 Northwest Rd APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Mountain 0.92 acres Res vac land
ID# 315.5-1-10.3 Northwest Rd APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Mountain Rd 0.53 acres Res vac land
ID# 315.6-1-28 16 Founders Way Mozal Richard, 16 Founders Way 1.42 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 315.6-2-6 Corinth Rd McGovern William T Jr, Bevins Forest G 3.04 acres Vac w/imprv
Town Of Stony CreekID# 232.-1-18 46 Van Auken Rd BLC,LLC, c/o Warren Braman 0.00 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 244.-1-14 812 Harrisburg Rd Greenwood Mack, 812 Harrisburg Rd 1.10 acres Mfg housing
ID# 245.-1-37 States Rd Bormann Eugene G, 26 Gage Hill Dr 40.90 acres Priv forest
ID# 246.-1-5 Harrisburg Rd Manney Bonnie, 216 Harrisburg Rd 8.00 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 246.-1-91 State Rd Rayder Matthew J, Rayder Jennifer M 9.69 acres Priv forest
ID# 246.19-1-16 2 Warrensburg Rd Harrington Susan I, Harrington Amy P 0.00 acres Row bldg det
ID# 246.19-1-34.11 Hadley Rd Detmer Thomas, Detmer Richard 1.74 acres Priv forest
ID# 246.19-1-34.12 Hadley Rd Detmer Thomas, Detmer Richard 0.00 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 246.19-1-34.13 Hadley Rd Detmer Thomas C, Detmer Richard 8.02 acres Priv forest
ID# 256.-1-24.111 1200 Harrisburg Rd Lembersky Leonid, Leon Harrisburg, LLC 66.37 acres Resort
ID# 256.14-2-27 Harrisburg Rd Leon Harrisburg, LLC, 160 W 66 St Apt 39F 0.00 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 256.14-2-44 1207 Harrisburg Rd Leon Harrrisburg, LLC, 160 W 66 St Apt 39F 0.00 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 258.-1-50 Lens Lake Rd Dee Patrick M, Judith Ann 0.00 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 259.-1-5 Branch Rd Detmer Thomas C, 185 Roaring Branch Rd 124.36 acres Priv forest
ID# 259.-1-38 Branch Rd Detmer Thomas C, PO Box 212 91.60 acres Priv forest
ID# 260.-1-7 130 Warrensburg Rd Watkins Francis L, Watkins Arleen Y 0.00 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 260.-1-15 Warrensburg Rd Ryan Doreen, Bussiculo Dominick 23.12 acres Priv forest
ID# 260.-1-17 232 & 234 Warrensburg Rd Gallagher-Hughes Cecelia, Calcaveccia Joseph Vincent 3.34 acres Rural Res
ID# 260.-1-71 17 Gristmill Rd Shepherd Loreen, 17 Grist Mill Rd 17.00 acres Mfg housing
ID# 260.-2-42 47 Riley Rd Potter Jeffrey, 8128 Custer School Rd 4.50 acres Multiple res
Town Of ThurmanID# 167.3-1-31.2 914 Glen-Athol Rd Mosher Joel, 914 Glen-Athol Rd 1.70 acres Mfg housing
ID# 167.3-1-31.12 928 Glen-Athol Rd Walker Rene, 928 Glen Athol Rd 1.77 acres Mfg housing
ID# 180.-2-14 296 Valley Rd Mosher Richard, 1801 S Johnsburg Rd 9.32 acres Mfg housing
ID# 195.-1-50.2 173 Don Potter Rd Grants Jeffery, Grants Teresa 2.44 acres Mfg housing
ID# 196.-1-31 271 Glen-Athol Rd Cason William S, 270 Glen-Athol Rd 1.08 acres Mfg housing
ID# 196.-1-37 72 Frost St Ungar Paul, 2 Dickson Rd Ste 2 4.00 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 196.2-1-20 853 River Rd Selllingham Daniel, Sellingham Karen 1.48 acres Mfg housing
ID# 197.-3-6 623 River Rd. Bellotti Carmine III, Bellotti Kim 10.17 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 209.-2-42 Bowen Hill Rd Van De Moosdijk Ellen, Van De Hurk Rob 3.01 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 221.-1-17.1 920 High St Duell Kent, Duell Glenda 68.79 acres Mfg housing
ID# 221.-1-59.12 Drexel Rd Dutcher Shirley, Braley Rose 12.91 acres Res vac land
ID# 221.-2-12.3 239 Mud St Fruda Paige L, Fruda Richard A 1.32 acres Mfg housing
ID# 221.-2-13.14 269 Mud Mahler Robin, 269 Mud St 26.61 acres Mfg housing
ID# 221.-2-29 565 Mud St Wood Gilbert R Jr., 565 Mud St 3.50 acres Mfg housing
ID# 221.-2-39 Zaltz Rd Gilbertie Mario C Estate, Joseph G. Gilbertie 14.11 acres Rural vac >
ID# 222.2-2-13 Stony Creek Rd Heslin Neil F, Heslin James M 6.03 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 234.-1-8.111 Zaltz Merchant Robert J, 782 Zaltz Rd 143.19 acres Res vac land
Town Of WarrensburgID# 122.19-1-6 2236 Schroon River Rd DeAmelia Eric, 2236 Schroon River Rd 9.90 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 137.-2-9 Pucker St McPhee Giselle,Dari & Tony, 33 Long Acre Ln 10.10 acres Rural vac >
ID# 137.18-1-1 203 Tripp Lake Rd Wanaroma Inc., Ronald Walker Pres 50.22 acres Golf course
ID# 138.-1-15 Pucker St White Kathleen, C/O Josita Bennett 2.75 acres Rural vac <1
ID# 138.-1-18 Off Pucker St Hill Robert J, Hill Bernard F 9.23 acres Rural vac >
ID# 138.2-1-7 2139 Schroon River Rd Sweet Robert E, 2139 Schroon River Rd 7.54 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 153.7-5-3 29 C Balsam Crest Ln Jovic Development Inc, PO Box 717 0.03 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 153.18-1-8 Route 9 Bradway John, 136 Igerna Rd 44.98 acres Com. Vac Lan
ID# 153.26-1-25 29 C Balsam Crest Ln Jovic Development Inc, PO Box 717 0.03 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 154.-1-27 1531 Schroon River Rd Monroe Bernard, Monroe Bonnie 3.84 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 168.-2-5 43 W Kelm Pond Rd Ferullo Carl C, Ferullo Kathleen 1.74 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 168.-2-6.52 Kelm Pd Rd McCarthy Timothy, 18 Kelm Pd Rd 5.26 acres Res vac land
ID# 168.-2-45 Kelm Pond Rd McCarthy, Timothy J., PO Box 194 10.00 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 169.4-1-8 1147 Schroon River Rd Cassidy Roberta J, 1147 Schroon River Rd 0.81 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 183.4-1-8 4487 Route 9 Sutphin Robert & Sharon, Sutphin Sila & Ella 0.67 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 197.-2-19 157 Rollies Rd Schenk Randy, Schenk Helen 2.86 acres Mfg housing
ID# 210.2-1-1.121 4 Dump Rd Performance Custom Trailers, PO Box 408 1.48 acres
ID# 210.12-1-70 11 Marion Ave Cameron Alice, 11 Marion Ave 0.12 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 210.12-3-42 72 Hudson St Neuweiler Alfred J Sr, Brage Theresa 0.77 acres Vac w/imprv
ID# 210.12-3-57 15 Third Ave Grierson Linda R, Shostak Shara Sophia 0.28 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 210.15-2-10 60 Lake Ave Boland Tammy Lee, 60 Lake Ave 0.34 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 210.16-2-45 Hudson St.,off Perry Jessica S, 35 Hudson St. 0.68 acres Res vac land
ID# 210.16-2-79 Jenni Jill Dr Jones Beth, 1 Jenni Jill Dr 0.35 acres Res vac land
ID# 210.16-2-80 Off Jennie Jill Dr Jones Beth, 1 Jenni Jill Dr 0.14 acres Res vac land
ID# 210.16-2-92 Sanford St May Greg, May Kelly 0.34 acres Res vac land
ID# 210.19-1-16 122 Jenni Jill Dr Chenier Kelly A, 122 Jenni Jill Dr 1.50 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 210.20-2-12 79 Library Ave Pratt-Latham Lutheria, 79 Library Ave 0.36 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 210.20-2-15 87 Library Ave Nicholson Richard Craig, Nicholson Sabine E 0.49 acres Res vac land
ID# 210.20-5-34 222 River St Neuweiller Robert, 7 South Ave 0.38 acres Bar
ID# 210.20-5-38 213 River St Nicholson Craig, 2997 Lake Shore Dr 0.90 acres Trailer park
ID# 210.20-5-48 236 River St Eddy Garrie W, Eddy Priscilla E 0.51 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 210.20-5-59 266 River St MSRY, LLC, 920 High St 1.45 acres Mfg housing
ID# 211.13-3-28 18 Horicon Ave Bederian John S, Bederian Andrea C 0.22 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 211.17-3-14 2 Skylark Ln MSRY, LLC, 920 High St 0.23 acres Mfg housing
ID# 211.17-3-22 17 Stacey St MSRY, LLC, 920 High St 0.24 acres Mfg housing
ID# 211.17-3-29 40 Burdick Ave Duell Kent J, Duell Glenda M 0.42 acres Mobile homes
ID# 211.17-5-29 33 Smith St Nicholson Craig, 2997 Lake Shore Dr 0.19 acres Mfg housing
ID# 211.17-5-42 4 South St Duell Kent J, Duell Glenda M 0.07 acres Mfg housing
ID# 211.18-1-10 3687-89 Main St Masonius Michael T, 3687-89 Main St 0.00 acres 2 Family Res
ID# 211.18-1-33 5-1/2 Rosalie Ave Harrington Arnold H, Naomi V 0.26 acres Res vac land
ID# 211.18-1-38 11 Horicon Ave Warren-Hamilton Housing Corp, C/O Asset Mgnt Unit 0.28 acres Multiple res
ID# 223.-1-3 59 Hickory Hill Rd Kerrisk Mary, 65 Westervelt Ave 1.31 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 223.-1-17 6 Plants Dr Planty Shawn, Planty Randy Scott 4.40 acres Mfg housing
ID# 223.7-1-22 461 River St Thompson David J, Thompson Marcia M 1.08 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 223.8-1-5 277 River St Baker Lorraine Y, % Bernie Baker 0.23 acres 1 Family Res
ID# 236.14-1-2 6 Rays Rd Hyson William III, Hyson Kathleen 0.92 acres Seasonal res
ID# 248.-1-6 1230 Alden Ave Conner Willett, Conner Douglas & Lillian 65.00 acres Priv forest
ID# 249.-1-53 Viele Pond Rd Janesky Thomas, 61 Great Plains Rd 43.90 acres Res vac land
Effect of Filing: All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition are hereby notified that the filing of this Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a proceeding in the Supreme Court of Warren County to foreclose each of the tax liens therein described by a foreclosure proceeding in rem.Nature of Proceeding: This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens to the extent the same exist on the parcels described in Schedule A of this Petition. No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof.Persons Affected: This Notice is directed to all persons owning or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition. Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure has been filed in the Office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain available for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption.Right of Redemption: Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date, redeem the same by paying the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption. Such payments shall be made to Michael R. Swan, Warren County Treasurer, Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York 12845. In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected thereby satisfied of record, but title to the property will not be otherwise affected.Last Day for Redemption: The last day for redemption is hereby fixed as the 13th day of July, 2018.Service of Answer: Every person having any rights, title or interest in or lien upon any parcel of real property described in this Petition may serve a duly verified answer upon the attorney for the Tax District setting forth in detail the nature and amount of his or her interest and any defense or objection to the foreclosure. Such Answer must be filed in the Office of the Warren County Clerk and served upon the attorney for the Tax District on or before the date above-mentioned as the last day for redemption.Failure to Redeem or Answer: In the event of failure to redeem or answer by any person having the right to redeem or answer, such person shall be forever barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and equity of redemption in and to the parcel described in this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure and a Judgment in foreclosure may be taken by default.Dated: March 12, 2018 Michael R. Swan WARREN COUNTY TREASURER Mary Elizabeth Kissane, Esq.Warren County Municipal Center1340 State Route 9Lake George, NY 12845(518) 761-6463