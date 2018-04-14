FORECLOSURE OF TAX

ID# 210.20-2-12 79 Library Ave Pratt-Latham Lutheria, 79 Library Ave 0.36 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 210.20-2-15 87 Library Ave Nicholson Richard Craig, Nicholson Sabine E 0.49 acres Res vac land

ID# 210.20-5-34 222 River St Neuweiller Robert, 7 South Ave 0.38 acres Bar

ID# 210.20-5-38 213 River St Nicholson Craig, 2997 Lake Shore Dr 0.90 acres Trailer park

ID# 210.20-5-48 236 River St Eddy Garrie W, Eddy Priscilla E 0.51 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 210.20-5-59 266 River St MSRY, LLC, 920 High St 1.45 acres Mfg housing

ID# 211.13-3-28 18 Horicon Ave Bederian John S, Bederian Andrea C 0.22 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 211.17-3-14 2 Skylark Ln MSRY, LLC, 920 High St 0.23 acres Mfg housing

ID# 211.17-3-22 17 Stacey St MSRY, LLC, 920 High St 0.24 acres Mfg housing

ID# 211.17-3-29 40 Burdick Ave Duell Kent J, Duell Glenda M 0.42 acres Mobile homes

ID# 211.17-5-29 33 Smith St Nicholson Craig, 2997 Lake Shore Dr 0.19 acres Mfg housing

ID# 211.17-5-42 4 South St Duell Kent J, Duell Glenda M 0.07 acres Mfg housing

ID# 211.18-1-10 3687-89 Main St Masonius Michael T, 3687-89 Main St 0.00 acres 2 Family Res

ID# 211.18-1-33 5-1/2 Rosalie Ave Harrington Arnold H, Naomi V 0.26 acres Res vac land

ID# 211.18-1-38 11 Horicon Ave Warren-Hamilton Housing Corp, C/O Asset Mgnt Unit 0.28 acres Multiple res

ID# 223.-1-3 59 Hickory Hill Rd Kerrisk Mary, 65 Westervelt Ave 1.31 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 223.-1-17 6 Plants Dr Planty Shawn, Planty Randy Scott 4.40 acres Mfg housing

ID# 223.7-1-22 461 River St Thompson David J, Thompson Marcia M 1.08 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 223.8-1-5 277 River St Baker Lorraine Y, % Bernie Baker 0.23 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 236.14-1-2 6 Rays Rd Hyson William III, Hyson Kathleen 0.92 acres Seasonal res

ID# 248.-1-6 1230 Alden Ave Conner Willett, Conner Douglas & Lillian 65.00 acres Priv forest

ID# 249.-1-53 Viele Pond Rd Janesky Thomas, 61 Great Plains Rd 43.90 acres Res vac land

Effect of Filing: All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition are hereby notified that the filing of this Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a proceeding in the Supreme Court of Warren County to foreclose each of the tax liens therein described by a foreclosure proceeding in rem.Nature of Proceeding: This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens to the extent the same exist on the parcels described in Schedule A of this Petition. No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof.Persons Affected: This Notice is directed to all persons owning or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition. Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure has been filed in the Office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain available for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption.Right of Redemption: Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date, redeem the same by paying the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption. Such payments shall be made to Michael R. Swan, Warren County Treasurer, Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York 12845. In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected thereby satisfied of record, but title to the property will not be otherwise affected.Last Day for Redemption: The last day for redemption is hereby fixed as the 13th day of July, 2018.Service of Answer: Every person having any rights, title or interest in or lien upon any parcel of real property described in this Petition may serve a duly verified answer upon the attorney for the Tax District setting forth in detail the nature and amount of his or her interest and any defense or objection to the foreclosure. Such Answer must be filed in the Office of the Warren County Clerk and served upon the attorney for the Tax District on or before the date above-mentioned as the last day for redemption.Failure to Redeem or Answer: In the event of failure to redeem or answer by any person having the right to redeem or answer, such person shall be forever barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and equity of redemption in and to the parcel described in this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure and a Judgment in foreclosure may be taken by default.Dated: March 12, 2018 Michael R. Swan WARREN COUNTY TREASURER Mary Elizabeth Kissane, Esq.Warren County Municipal Center1340 State Route 9Lake George, NY 12845(518) 761-6463