FORECLOSURE OF TAX

STATE OF NEW YORK SUPREME COURT, WARREN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF TAX LIENS BY PROCEEDING IN REM PURSUANT TO ARTICLE ELEVEN OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW BY THE COUNTY OF WARREN NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE INDEX NO. 65080 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on the 12TH day of March, 2018, the Warren County Treasurer, hereinafter the Enforcing Officer of the County of Warren, hereinafter the Tax District, pursuant to law, filed with the Clerk of Warren County, the original of this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure against various parcels of real property for unpaid taxes. The above-captioned proceeding is hereby commenced to enforce the payment of delinquent taxes or other lawful charges which have accumulated and become liens against certain property.  The parcels to which this proceeding applies and the owners of record for said parcels pursuant to the tax rolls are set forth below: Parcel Information

Town Of BoltonID# 124.00-1-29  New Vermont Rd DeStanko Tamara, 81-29 Liberty Ave 35.52 acres Rural vac >

ID# 124.00-1-56 332 Padanarum Rd Szalontai Alex, Szalontai Sharon 3.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 169.04-2-1  East Schroon River Rd Nonenmacher James, Nonenmacher Linda 3.66 acres Res vac land

ID# 169.04-2-8  Schroon River Rd Cooper Anton F, 1050 East Schroon River Rd 1.97 acres Res vac land

ID# 169.04-2-10 1013-1023 East Schroon River Rd Nonenmacher James, Nonenmacher Linda 6.06 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 170.00-1-2  Northway Cooper Anton F, 1050 East Schroon River Rd 82.42 acres Priv forest

ID# 170.00-1-9  Northway Cooper Anton F, 1050 East Schroon River Rd 47.42 acres Priv forest

ID# 170.00-1-20  Lamb Hill Rd Cooper Anton F, 1050 East Schroon River Rd 40.89 acres Priv forest

ID# 171.07-2-37  Route 9N Marki Bernard, Marki Patricia 6.85 acres Res vac land

ID# 185.00-1-17  Lamb Hill Rd Cooper Anton F, 1050 East Schroon River Rd 168.96 acres Priv forest

ID# 185.00-1-19 205 Trout Lake Rd Cooper Anton F, 1050 East Schroon River Rd 6.47 acres Res vac land

ID# 185.00-1-33  Northway Cooper Anton F, 1050 East Schroon River Rd 48.97 acres Priv forest

ID# 185.00-2-10  Trout Lake Rd Cedeno Lynette, Quinones Marcos 22.35 acres Rural vac >

ID# 186.15-1-7  Treasure Pt Rd Treasure Point Holding, LLC, 70 McCormick Rd 0.29 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 199.07-1-1  South Trout Lake Rd Ellis Patrick P, 12 Sutherland Ct 16.40 acres Res vac land

Village Of Lake GeorgeID# 251.10-2-19  Cherry St Young Cheryl A, PO Box 74 0.11 acres Res vac land

ID# 251.10-3-59 20 Scrimshaw Ln DeNardo Cheryl, 281 Buck Pond Rd 0.27 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 251.14-3-3 267 Canada St 267 Canada Street LLC, Attn: Dr. Ronald Montana 0.00 acres Restaurant

ID# 251.18-2-10 60 Cooper St Chiaravalle Luigi Gino, 60 Cooper St 0.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 251.18-4-2 89 Canada St Stuart Arms Realty Corp., 89 Canada St 0.94 acres Restaurant

ID# 251.18-4-14 73 Mcgillis Ave Kerrisk Timothy J, Kerrisk Mary 0.00 acres 2 Family Res

ID# 251.18-4-62 47 Caldwell Ave Edwards Sheila, 1123 Forest Ave 0.00 acres Cottage

Town Of Lake GeorgeID# 224.00-2-4  Harrington Hill Rd Whalen Kevin, 109 North Post Oak Ln Ste 530 16.19 acres Rural vac >

ID# 238.00-1-1  Big Hollow Rd Lanfear Michael R, Lanfear Mary E 34.19 acres Forest s480

ID# 251.07-1-56.1 16 Tea Island Ln Willigan John, Willigan Linda G 3.54 acres Seasonal res

ID# 251.20-1-33 10 Lake St Schaeffer Charles A, Schaeffer Michael S 0.12 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 264.03-1-5 2289 Rt 9N Consaga Thonas E, Consaga Laura K 0.93 acres Seasonal res

ID# 264.03-1-28 45 Kings Rd Abrantes James, Abrantes Amanda 0.57 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 264.07-2-33 1 Front St Azar Catherine F, Attn: Kathleen T Meyer 0.22 acres Seasonal res

ID# 264.08-2-11  Michelli Rd Britton Stephen Clark, PO Box 347 26.00 acres Rural vac >

ID# 277.01-1-9 2206 Rt 9N G&G Lands & Buildings Ltd, Attn: Roaring Brook Ranch 225.06 acres Resort

ID# 277.01-1-11  Rt 9N Off G&G Lands & Buildings Ltd, Attn: Roaring Brook Ranch 2.00 acres Resort

ID# 277.01-1-12  Rt 9N Off G&G Land & Buildings Ltd, PO Box 671 10.15 acres Resort

ID# 277.01-1-13  Rt 9N G&G Lands & Buildings LTD, Attn: Roaring Brook Ranch 3.70 acres Motel

ID# 277.01-1-14.1  Rt 9N G&G Lands & Buildings LTD, Attn: Roaring Brook Ranch 32.07 acres Motel

ID# 277.02-1-38  Bloody Pond Rd Off Stranahan Susan, 1343 Bay Road 17.33 acres Vacant rural

Town Of ChesterID# 16.-1-33 209 Lane Rd Matson Hugh, 217 Lane Rd 3.54 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 17.-1-26  Olmstedville Rd Thomas Alicia, 91 Blythewood Island Rd 0.86 acres Res vac land

ID# 17.-1-45  Olmstedville Rd Thomas Alica E, 93 Blythewood Is Rd 36.06 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 32.-1-9 941 State Route 28N Emily''s Farms Inc, 941 State Rte 28N 1.42 acres Mfg housing

ID# 32.-1-38  Cobble Creek Rd Muller Michael J, PO Box 143 30.38 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 33.-2-5 25 Lane Rd Pierce William F, Pierce Kathleen 6.19 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 34.-1-2 Off Ted Wells Rd White Kathleen, Bennett Josita 43.00 acres Priv forest

ID# 35.-1-19 119 Olmstedville Rd Smith Cleyona Dalaba, 119 Olmstedville Rd 6.08 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 35.-1-24.2 242 Olmstedville Rd Mock Grace J, 242 Olmstedville Rd 0.78 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 35.-1-35 332 Olmstedville Rd Warrington Kenneth Sr, Warrington Tressa 1.12 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 35.2-1-15 18 Agard Rd D''Andrade Christine, D''Andrade Wayne 0.60 acres Mfg housing

ID# 35.4-2-15 40 Olmstedville Rd Dubay Robert W, PO Box 211 0.15 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 49.-1-2.1  State Route 28N Baroudi Rebecca Et al, c/oDr E.J.Okasanholt 49.00 acres Priv forest

ID# 49.-1-3.2 358 Byrd Pond Rd Baroudi Rebecca, PO Box 287 47.52 acres Mfg housing

ID# 50.-1-20  Igerna Rd Flynn George, 189 Pandanarum Rd 0.49 acres Res vac land

ID# 51.-1-10 Off Perry Rd Bradway John, 136 Igerna Rd 50.00 acres Priv forest

ID# 52.-1-3  E Nichols Rd Asendorf John, Asendorf Tim 0.97 acres Res vac land

ID# 52.-1-25.1 7639 State Route 9 Vanderminden Cynthia, PO Box 294 3.39 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 52.-1-25.2 7643 State Route 9 Vanderminden Cynthia, PO Box 294 5.94 acres Res w/comuse

ID# 52.-1-37  Igerna Rd Bradway John, 136 Igerna Rd 50.00 acres Priv forest

ID# 52.-1-38  Igerna Rd Bradway John, 136 Igerna Rd 110.99 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 53.-2-12 832 Landon Hill Rd Hopkins Eugene R, Hopkins Rose M 3.05 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 66.6-1-15 109 State Route 28N Segura Robert A, Segura Kathleen T 0.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 66.7-1-2.8  Mt Estate Rd  Tew Jeffrey Charles, PO Box 54 2.02 acres Res vac land

ID# 69.-1-59 11 Igerna Rd Flynn James H, PO Box 399 1.05 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 86.10-1-12 111 Jones Rd VanVoorhis Donald, VanVoorhis Barbara 0.00 acres Seasonal res

ID# 86.13-1-30  Blue Bay Rd Palermo Testamentary Trust Joh, Palermo John R 1.07 acres Res vac land

ID# 86.18-1-71 118 Chester Shores Dr Van Cook Joseph, 131 Sunnyside Ave 0.61 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 87.16-1-1 71 Dixon Rd Sapienza Anthony, Country Haven 19.36 acres Camping park

ID# 103.18-1-15  Frederick Rd Seitz Gloria A, 60-80 60th Ln 1.36 acres Res vac land

ID# 104.10-1-9 2 Mill St Aloi James Malcolm, 108 Ocean Ave 1.09 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 104.10-4-8 6368-6370 State Route 9 DMRP LLC, 100 Fish Hollow Rd 0.78 acres Apartment

ID# 104.10-5-24.1 6332 State Route 9 Caleigh & Thomas Realty, LLC, 470 Pine Dr 0.51 acres Part res use

ID# 104.10-6-18 88 Riverside Dr Ramsey Walter and Jill, Gallipoli 0.54 acres Com. Vac Lan

ID# 104.14-1-32.11  B-At-Ease Ln Lanfear Keith D, 2831 State Rte 9 0.37 acres Res vac land

ID# 104.14-1-54 71 Foster Flats Rd Basque Frank, PO Box 290 0.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 120.9-1-1 878 Friends Lake Rd Seitz Gloria A, 60-80 60th Ln 17.01 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 120.9-1-2 862 Friends Lake Rd Lohmuller Julius, Lohmuller Jeanette 0.45 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 120.9-1-4 24 Hill Park Rd Terry Margaret, 16 Hill Park Rd 2.30 acres Com. Vac Lan

ID# 120.10-1-26  Cardiac Run Asendorf Charles, Asendorf Tim 0.33 acres Res vac land

ID# 120.11-1-3 830 Atateka Dr Broderick William D, Broderick Jill Ruhm 0.48 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 122.-1-36 507 Rock Ave Ross Doyle, Ross Carla 1.47 acres Mfg housing

ID# 137.14-1-19 207 Tripp Lake Rd Wanaroma Inc., c/oRon Walker 21.90 acres Golf course

ID# 152.-1-40 319 Potter Brook Rd Wells Samuel N, Wells Nancy J 10.23 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 152.-1-53 60 Friends Lake Rd Eagle John C, Eagel Richard W 0.00 acres 1 Family Res

Town Of HagueID# 12.18-1-12 9586 Lakeshore Dr Olsen, est. Bjarne, Olsen, est. Ruth V 0.14 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 24.-1-8 196 Summit Dr Fish Todd C, 196 Summit Dr 1.06 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 25.1-1-1.11 376 West Hague Rd Robinson Eric, PO Box 736 4.41 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 25.1-1-6 308 West Hague Rd Graser Ronald K, Graser Thomas 1.50 acres Mfg housing

ID# 25.4-1-10  Graphite Mtn Rd Sawyer Loyis A, 215 Hall Rd 0.29 acres Res vac land

ID# 25.4-1-38  Decker Hill Rd Hacker Boat Company Inc., 8 Delaware Ave 9.70 acres Marina

ID# 26.17-2-42.12 9110 Lakeshore Dr Haskell Margaret, Wells Catherine 0.27 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 43.5-1-41  Skippers Way Maggiolo, est. George, PO Box 477 0.16 acres Res vac land

ID# 60.9-1-52 2 Bob Kat Ln Katzman Marsha L, Attn: Robert Katzman 0.60 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 60.13-1-14  Off Red Fox Ln Katzman Living Trust Marsha L, Blank Living Trust Point 2.00 acres Res vac land

ID# 76.12-1-6 7 Sunrise Park Dommermuth Patricia, 52 Railroad Ave 0.19 acres Mfg housing

ID# 93.8-1-25 8 Delaware Ave Hacker Boat Company Inc., 8 Delaware Ave 2.04 acres Marina

Town Of HoriconID# 19.4-2-1.2 471 Shaw Hill Rd Bingert Robert M, 84 Forest Ave 4.13 acres Seasonal res

ID# 20.-1-63 1182 Valentine Pond Rd Hathway Tanya, Smith Bruce 0.30 acres Res vac land

ID# 20.10-1-13 1 Red Wing Rd Buttino Deborah A, Buttino Nicholas B 0.00 acres Part res use

ID# 20.13-1-22 714 East Shore Dr Greco Richard L, Greco Pamela W 1.04 acres Seasonal res

ID# 37.-1-51 1041 Valentine Pond Rd Hill Frank, Hill Mary Ann 4.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 38.-1-1.1  Beaver Pond Rd Johnson Brian V, Johnson Tracy A 9.80 acres Res vac land

ID# 38.-1-32.2 17 Woods Loop Corbett Edward R, Corbett Richard J 2.01 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 54.3-1-11 585 Valentine Pond Rd Losaw Jacob Roger, Losaw Lisa Marie 0.49 acres Seasonal res

ID# 55.10-1-1 769 Palisades Rd Petersen Kris M, Petersen Kurt R 0.56 acres Seasonal res

ID# 72.13-2-9.14 35 Brant Lake Heights Dr Butler Wesley S Sr, Butler Steven T 0.71 acres Res vac land

ID# 72.13-2-9.43 27 Brant Lake Heights Dr Butler Wesley S Sr, Butler Wesley S Jr 1.06 acres Res vac land

ID# 72.13-2-9.116  State Route 8 Butler Wesley S Sr, 3 Butler Loop 0.00 acres Vacant rural

ID# 72.13-2-20  Butler Loop Butler Wesley S Sr, 3 Butler Loop 0.76 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 72.13-2-28  Brant Lake Heights Dr Butler Wesley S Sr, 3 Butler Loop 0.45 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 88.10-1-10 6569 State Route 8 Bolton Stephen G Estate, Attn Lois Robbins 0.59 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 89.5-1-2 164 Duell Hill Rd Sexton John, Sexton David 0.63 acres Seasonal res

ID# 89.5-1-8 162 Duell Hill Rd VanDervoort John, 246 Eatontown Rd 3.74 acres Mfg housing

Town Of JohnsburgID# 30.-2-14 4527 St Rt 28 Mansirosa, PO Box 412 0.53 acres Row bldg det

ID# 47.-1-16.1  Bluebird Ln Atherden Ronald, Atherden Catherine 14.23 acres Res vac land

ID# 66.-1-33  Main St Gualtieri Daniel, Davidowicz Marguerite 0.46 acres Res vac land

ID# 66.6-2-8 302 Main St Mc Graw Timothy, 242 Cameron Rd 0.03 acres Restaurant

ID# 66.10-1-10 235 Main St Broderick William, Broderick Jill 0.16 acres Part res use

ID# 66.10-2-51 52 Fairview Ave Davis Paul, 455 Pleasant Valley Rd 0.20 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 66.14-1-38 3 Pine St Thompson David J, 461 State Rte 418 0.66 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 66.18-1-47.11  Main St Gualtieri Daniel, 9 Fresh Pond Rd 2.14 acres Res vac land

ID# 67.-1-5  River Rd Cunningham Patrick, 1 Main St 39.35 acres Priv forest

ID# 83.-1-51 3271 St Rt 28 Broderick Jill R, Broderick William D 0.75 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 83.24-1-71 29 Summit Rdg Visscher Mark, 10 Staulters Farm Rd 0.01 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 84.-1-6 2848 St Rt 28 Forchelli Michael, 2848 St Rt 28 0.90 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 84.-1-11.11 345 Waddell Rd Capital Region Enterprises, 5 Concourse Pkwy Ste 3000 193.09 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 100.-1-66  Showcase Dr Fazio John Jr, 44 Willow Rd 0.55 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 100.-3-2  St Rt 28 Van Agas Richard J, 250 Wartburg Dr 22.10 acres Rural vac >

ID# 100.-3-12.2  St Rt 28 Kimmerly Tammy C, Kimmerly Rachael M 0.21 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 102.10-1-6 403 Riverside Station Rd Vandeursen Joanne Logue, Logue Paul Timothy 1.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 116.-1-23  Edwards Hill Rd Millington/Grimes-Schilinski K, PO Box 356 5.00 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 116.-1-30  Edwards Hill Rd Allen Earl L, Allen Daisy 1.97 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 117.-1-31.1 3463 St Rt 8 Kinnarney Kody, St Rt 8 25.94 acres Rural vac >

ID# 117.-1-44  Oven Mountain Rd Schoenhardt Matthew F, 51 Westledge Rd 8.26 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 117.-1-66 20 Oven Mountain Rd Russell Dennis, Russell Rebecca L 10.83 acres Rural Res

ID# 117.1-1-4 2942 St Rt 8 Wolfe Genevieve, Dick John J 1.54 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 118.-1-45  Heath Rd Dwyer James III, 169 Heath Rd 4.78 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 118.-1-84.1  St Rt 28 Pierce Kenneth Cecelie, Pierce Linda 127.07 acres Forest s480a

ID# 118.-1-84.3  St Rt 28 Pierce Kenneth Cecelie, Pierce Linda 23.46 acres Forest s480a

ID# 132.-1-3 64 Bartman Rd Mac Calus Terrie L, PO Box 117 0.68 acres Mfg housing

ID# 132.-1-73 316 Goodman Rd Denton Thomas G, 801 S Johnsburg Rd 0.79 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 133.-1-16 664 Goodman Rd Goodman Philip O Sr, Goodman Philip Jr 0.75 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 133.8-1-37 1781 S Johnsburg Rd Mosher Richard, 1781 S Johnsburg Rd 12.25 acres Rural Res

ID# 133.8-1-38 1801 S Johnsburg Rd Mosher Edna, Mosher Richard 1.65 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 147.-1-4.2  Bartman Rd Moore Norman, 982 Gardenia Dr 10.38 acres Rural vac >

ID# 147.-1-4.3  Bartman Rd Moore Norman, 982 Gardenia Dr 10.98 acres Rural vac >

ID# 147.-1-9  St Rt 8 Allen Earl, Allen Daisy 2.50 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 148.-1-44  Coulter Rd Heid Theresa, Heid William 36.71 acres Priv forest

ID# 149.-1-1 2033 Garnet Lake Rd N Heid Theresa, Heid William 27.56 acres Rural Res

ID# 150.-1-19  S Johnsburg Rd Waite Kathy A, 599 S Johnsburg Rd 153.90 acres Forest s480

ID# 165.-1-1 717 S Johnsburg Rd 717 Q''s Farm LLC, 717 S Johnsburg Rd 67.99 acres Rural Res

ID# 165.-1-39  S Johnsburg Rd Murray Thomas, 74 Deer Trl S 14.93 acres Rural vac >

ID# 165.-1-40  S Johnsburg Rd Murray Thomas, 7N Deer Trl N 8.00 acres Seasonal res

ID# 165.-1-41  S Johnsburg Rd Murray Thomas, 7N Deer Trl N 1.28 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 165.-1-44  S Johnsburg Rd Erhardt Katherine C, Sunny Isle 53.20 acres Vac w/imprv

Town Of Lake LuzerneID# 274.-1-69.3  Gailey Hill Rd Giacomelli Warren, 7 Autumn Ln 14.72 acres Rural vac >

ID# 274.-1-69.5 93 Gailey Hill Rd Giacomelli Warren, 7 Autumn Ln 25.95 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 285.-1-50 314 Gailey Hill Rd Charles Michael & Kathryn, PO Box 452 3.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 285.20-1-3 12 Pumphouse Rd Supry Randolph, PO Box 537 0.13 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 286.-1-7  Hall Hill Rd Sehlmeyer Richard & Linda, 145 Hall Hill Rd 48.96 acres Priv forest

ID# 286.-1-34 1289 Lake Ave Hammell Eric, 6 Old Forge Rd 9.94 acres 1sty sml bld

ID# 286.8-1-30  Vanare Ln Bormann Eugene & Barbara, 26 Gage Hill Rd 7.18 acres Res vac land

ID# 286.11-1-15 1 Stone Pillar Dr Penrose Shawn, 44 Wall St Fl 12th 1.70 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 286.12-1-55.2 1370 Lake Ave Hamell Eric, 6 Old Forge Rd 1.84 acres 1sty sml bld

ID# 292.-1-15.12  Scofield Rd Scofield Gene, 124 Scofield Rd 5.00 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 292.-1-15.131  Scofield Rd Scofield Gene, 124 Scofield Rd 11.90 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 292.8-1-8 36 Ivy Ln Konner Sarah, Konner, S Konner,A. 0.94 acres Seasonal res

ID# 292.11-1-64 613 Lake Ave Barrett Bryan, 613 Lake Ave 0.51 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 292.16-1-13  Lausanne St Martino Dominic & Linda, 356 Park Ln 1.09 acres Res vac land

ID# 293.-1-12 477 Howe Rd Allen Duane Jr, 477 Howe Rd 1.08 acres Mfg housing

ID# 293.-1-37 336 Howe Rd Klatt Peter, 3735 Rt. # 82 1.22 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 298.16-1-14 32 Pine Rd Bacher John, 35 Wisner Rd 0.09 acres Seasonal res

ID# 298.19-1-34 74 Bay Rd Liebl Gary, 24 Stony Creek Rd Apt 3 0.21 acres Mfg housing

ID# 307.-2-42  Glens Falls Mtn Rd Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 113.74 acres Priv forest

ID# 307.-2-46  Ralph Rd,off Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 178.03 acres Priv forest

ID# 307.-2-47  Glens Falls Mtn Rd,off Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 25.00 acres Priv forest

ID# 307.-2-48  Glens Falls Mtn Rd, off Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 50.00 acres Priv forest

ID# 307.-2-49  Glens Falls Mtn Rd, off Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 92.53 acres Priv forest

ID# 313.-1-20  Glens Falls Mtn Rd Dukharan Alex, 93 McClellan St 9.74 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 313.-1-45.1 125 Ralph Rd Mattison Stefanie, 125 Ralph Rd 16.84 acres Mobile homes

ID# 313.-1-57.3 11 Sherman Rd Tennant Raymond & Marie, 11 Sherman Rd 1.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 313.-1-71 25 Smith Mtn Rd Woodcock Jody, 25 Smith Mtn Rd 1.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 313.-1-72  Ralph Rd Woodcock Jody, 25 Smith Mtn Rd 0.74 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 314.-2-3  Ralph Road, off Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 38.60 acres Priv forest

ID# 314.-2-12  Call St, off Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 194.50 acres Priv forest

ID# 314.-2-13  Call St, off Apex Capital LLC, 59 West Mtn Rd 11.52 acres Priv forest

ID# 317.12-1-16.2 169 East River Dr Arlin Charles & Linda, 152 East River Dr 0.92 acres Mfg housing

ID# 317.12-1-16.142  East River Dr Pritchard Paul & Joy, 181 East River Dr 1.50 acres Res vac land

ID# 318.-1-36 1830 Call St Barrows Richard D., 1830 Call St 3.60 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 318.1-1-74.1 2067 Call St Benway Clifford & Peggy, 2067 Call St 3.41 acres Mfg housing

Town Of QueensburyID# 239.12-2-20  Assembly Pt. Rd Mueller Mark, Mueller Joanne 0.08 acres Res vac land

ID# 239.18-1-1 531 Lockhart Mountain Rd Lockhart Jessie, Lockhart Frank 33.03 acres Rural Res

ID# 239.18-1-33  State Route 9L Durante Enterprises Inc, c/o Debbie Scheibel 0.94 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 239.18-1-38  State Route 9L Debaron Associates, 79 N Franklin Tpk 0.47 acres Res vac land

ID# 240.-1-60  State Route 9L, off Unknown Owner, c/o Lexie Delurey 13.18 acres Res vac land

ID# 278.-1-6  State Route 149 Aviation Rd Development Corp, Attn: DeSantis Enterprises Inc 1.05 acres Res vac land

ID# 278.20-1-11 28 Old Bay Rd Langlois Helen, c/o Helen Sheldon Wood 1.29 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 289.7-2-4 12 Moon Hill Pl Morehouse Ronald Jr, 1680 Route 9N 0.85 acres Mfg housing

ID# 289.15-1-1.1 21 Blind Rock Rd Polunci Kimberlee, 5 Blackberry Ln 20.13 acres Kennel / vet

ID# 289.17-1-19  Island In Glen Lake Lk Gowen Kathleen, 132 Care Free Ln 0.60 acres Res vac land

ID# 290.5-1-2 25 Sunnyside Rd Chase Maureen M, Kansas Dianne M 0.57 acres Seasonal res

ID# 290.5-1-57 120 Sunnyside Rd Kansas Dianne M, Chase Maureen M 1.34 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 290.17-1-48  Fairway Ct County of Warren, c/o Kevin Kinnarney 0.73 acres Res vac land

ID# 295.8-1-2 1161 State Route 9 Cohen Mitchell A, PO Box 21 0.60 acres Diner

ID# 295.18-2-3 103 Aviation Rd Camp Ruth I, Winchell Henry D Jr 0.99 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 296.9-2-61 1 Oakwood Dr Reed Gary, Reed Melissa 0.36 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 296.13-1-22 989 State Route 9 697 Upper Glen Street, LLC, 989 State Route 9 3.58 acres Retail svce

ID# 296.13-1-22.1 989 State Route 9 697 Upper Glen Street, LLC, 989 State Route 9 2.58 acres

ID# 296.13-1-22.2  State Route 9 697 Upper Glen Street, LLC, 989 State Route 9 1.00 acres Vacant comm

ID# 296.13-1-59  Montray Rd Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.83 acres Res vac land

ID# 296.13-1-60  State Route 9 Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.50 acres Vacant comm

ID# 296.13-1-61  State Route 9 Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.50 acres Vacant comm

ID# 296.13-1-62 1012 State Route 9 Fazio John, 44 Willow Rd 0.46 acres Restaurant

ID# 296.15-1-11 53 Country Club Rd Selleck Stanley R, 53 Country Club Rd 0.94 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 296.17-1-44 20 Sweet Rd QE, LLC, 42 Sullivan Pl 0.94 acres Vacant comm

ID# 296.17-1-47 900 State Route 9 Everest Enterprises, LLC, 21 Summerfield Ln 1.72 acres Restaurant

ID# 297.17-1-43  Ridge Rd Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 10.82 acres Rural vac >

ID# 297.17-1-44  Ridge Rd Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 0.91 acres Res vac land

ID# 297.18-1-11  Quaker Rd.,off Bizon Mike, 170 Blanche Rd 1.00 acres Res vac land

ID# 300.-1-26  Clendon Brook Rd Cleavland Adam, 265 Clendon Brook Rd 0.98 acres Res vac land

ID# 301.12-2-11 18 Colonial Ct Busch Gretchen, Guarino Philip 0.35 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 301.18-2-7 43 Lambert Dr Carpenter Susan, 43 Lambert Dr 0.54 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 301.19-1-7  Sherman Ave Mosher Peter A, 44 Pasco Ave 0.17 acres Res vac land

ID# 301.19-1-8  Sherman Ave Mosher Peter A, 44 Pasco Ave 0.17 acres Res vac land

ID# 301.19-1-13  Pasco Ave Mosher Clinton E, Attn: Peter Mosher 0.34 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 301.19-1-14  Pasco Ave Mosher Carol, Mosher Peter A 1.06 acres Junkyard

ID# 301.19-1-15  Pasco Ave.,off Mosher Carol, Mosher Peter A 6.39 acres Junkyard

ID# 301.19-1-16  Pasco Ave Mosher Carol, Mosher Peter A 1.10 acres Junkyard

ID# 301.19-1-17  Pasco Ave Mosher Peter A, 44 Pasco Ave 0.17 acres Junkyard

ID# 301.19-1-18  Pasco Ave Mosher Peter A, 44 Pasco Ave 0.23 acres Res vac land

ID# 302.6-1-13  Glen St.,off Wynn Ethel T, 1 Garrison Rd 0.34 acres Vacant comm

ID# 302.6-1-14 721 Glen St Wynn Ethel T, 1 Garrison Rd 0.27 acres Part res use

ID# 302.8-1-24  Homer Ave Burke Erin E, 14 Homer Ave 0.16 acres Res vac land

ID# 302.8-2-73 72 Everts Ave Robyn Trust, c/o Betty Nelson 2.14 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 302.14-2-22 20 Dixon Ct Baker Mary M, 20 Dixon Ct 0.40 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 303.5-1-65 325 Ridge Rd Straub Brian, 329 Ridge Rd 0.26 acres Res vac land

ID# 303.10-1-1 264 East Sanford St G F Tennis & Swim Club Inc, PO Box 622 2.21 acres Sports area

ID# 303.10-1-2  Sanford St.,off G F Tennis & Swim Club Inc, PO Box 622 1.20 acres Res vac land

ID# 303.10-1-4  Sanford St G F Tennis & Swim Club Inc, PO Box 622 3.11 acres Res vac land

ID# 303.10-1-8 603 Quaker Rd Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 56.30 acres Vacant comm

ID# 303.10-1-18  Sanford St.,off Adirondack Aesthetic Arts, LLC, c/o William Brender 4.30 acres Com. Vac Lan

ID# 303.11-1-4  Queensbury Ave Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 83.86 acres Vacant ind

ID# 303.11-1-4.1  Queensbury Ave Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 80.00 acres Vacant ind

ID# 303.15-1-21  Quaker Rd Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 2.07 acres Vacant comm

ID# 303.15-1-22  Quaker Rd Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 2.07 acres Vacant comm

ID# 303.15-1-24  Quaker Ridge Blvd Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 1.16 acres Vacant comm

ID# 303.15-1-25.2  Quaker Ridge Blvd Forest Enterprises Management, PO Box 578 6.39 acres Vacant comm

ID# 303.16-1-30 467 Dix Ave Mehalick Sasha, 14 Windcrest Dr 1.29 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 303.19-1-40  Green Ave Larson Michael, 38 Tripp Lake Rd 0.11 acres Res vac land

ID# 303.19-1-41 8 Lower Warren St Mattison Wayne, 4 Old West Mountain Rd 0.47 acres Mtr veh svc

ID# 303.20-2-40 152 River St Mozal Richard, 16 Founders Way 3.46 acres Multiple res

ID# 304.17-1-51 14 Belle Ave Catone Anthony L, 1470 Ridge Rd 0.45 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 307.-1-47 62 Cormus Rd Newbury James W, 62 Cormus Rd 13.91 acres Rural Res

ID# 308.6-1-13 75 Burch Rd Doner William II, PO Box 243 1.44 acres Mfg housing

ID# 308.6-1-56 27 Warren Ln Wood Daniel, 197 Hadlock Pond Rd 0.43 acres Mfg housing

ID# 308.8-1-56  Burnt Hills Dr County of Warren, c/o Kevin Kinnarney 1.64 acres Res vac land

ID# 308.8-2-19  Leo St Paddock Dora, Paddock Maurice Jr 0.23 acres Res vac land

ID# 308.9-1-13.2 365 West Mountain Rd Hill Geoffrey, 365 West Mountain Rd 1.02 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 308.15-1-24  Van Dusen Rd.,off Carter Teresa, 23 Wall St 1.07 acres Junkyard

ID# 308.15-1-25  Van Dusen Rd.,off Carter Teresa, 23 Wall St 1.24 acres Junkyard

ID# 308.15-1-26 32 Van Dusen Rd Carter Teresa, 23 Wall St 3.44 acres Junkyard

ID# 308.15-1-27  Van Dusen Rd Carter Teresa, 23 Wall St 1.25 acres Vacant comm

ID# 308.15-1-28  Van Dusen Rd.,off Carter Teresa, 23 Wall St 1.25 acres Junkyard

ID# 308.15-1-58 3 Pinello Rd Badruddin Estate of Mohamed, c/o Yasmin Badruddin 0.80 acres Trailer park

ID# 308.17-1-7.2  Northwest Rd East Slope Holdings, LP, 59 West Mountain Rd 1.11 acres Res vac land

ID# 308.17-1-7.11  West Mountain Rd APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Mountain Rd 3.80 acres Res vac land

ID# 308.17-1-19  Woodridge Dr APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Mountain Rd 0.19 acres Res vac land

ID# 308.17-1-25  Northwest Rd APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Mountain Rd 0.07 acres Res vac land

ID# 308.17-1-28.1  Northwest Rd APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Moountain Rd 0.44 acres Res vac land

ID# 308.17-1-32  Northwest Rd APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Moauntain Rd 0.07 acres Res vac land

ID# 308.17-1-36  Northwest Rd APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Moountain Rd 0.07 acres Res vac land

ID# 308.17-1-38  West Mountain Rd East Slope Holdings, L.P., 59 West Mountain Rd 2.55 acres Res vac land

ID# 308.19-1-45 43 Pinello Rd Sleezer Jennifer M, Sleezer Donald H 0.69 acres Mfg housing

ID# 308.19-1-50  Pinello Rd.,off West Mt Liquidatng Partnership, 59 West Mountain Rd 0.65 acres Res vac land

ID# 308.19-1-51  Pinello Rd.,off West Mt Liquidatng Partnership, 59 West Mountain Rd 1.95 acres Res vac land

ID# 308.19-1-63  Pinello Rd.,off West Mt Liquidatng Partnership, 59 West Mountain Rd 0.47 acres Res vac land

ID# 309.6-1-9 5 Alta Ave Duell Leon, Duell Rosetta 0.27 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 309.6-1-35 32 Sunset Ave Whitermore Thomas, PO Box 3571 0.27 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 309.6-1-36  Sunset Ave 32 Sunset Ave Trust, Whitermore Thomas 0.13 acres Res vac land

ID# 309.7-3-15  Western Ave.,off Smith William, Smith Norma 0.12 acres Res vac landID# 309.9-1-14.1  Indiana Ave County of Warren, c/o Kevin Kinnarney 0.01 acres Res vac land

ID# 309.9-1-17 37 Indiana Ave Mallaney John, 31 Indiana Ave 0.23 acres Mfg housing

ID# 309.9-1-73 43 Central Ave Rice Florence, 43 Central Ave 0.21 acres Mfg housing

ID# 309.9-3-57 13 Vermont Ave Ball Gary R, Ball Michelle L 0.16 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 309.10-1-99  Luzerne Rd Waggaman & Collyer, PO Box 580 0.14 acres Vacant comm

ID# 309.10-2-44 131 Fourth St. Ext. Luther Tammy, 145 Robert Gardens North Apt 5 0.17 acres Mfg housing

ID# 309.10-2-52 4 Richardson St Nelson Jacqueline, 12 Thompson St 0.41 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 309.11-2-5 21 Main St Bovee Donna L, 21 Main St 0.42 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 309.13-1-7 27 Indiana Ave Allen Melody, 27 Indiana Ave 0.18 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 309.13-1-8 29 Indiana Ave Mallaney Robert, Mallaney Barbara 0.12 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 309.13-2-27 229 Corinth Rd Kiryas Vayoel Moshe Inc, PO Box 32 2.22 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 309.18-1-18.3  Big Boom Rd Markwell Gary D, 61 Twin Channels Rd 3.69 acres Res vac land

ID# 309.18-1-34 12 Anable Dr Anable Henry, Attn: c/o Martin Anable 0.23 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 309.19-1-16  Haviland Ave Robichaud Patricia, 41 Harrison Ave 0.20 acres Res vac land

ID# 311.5-1-13 105,107 River St Leonbruno Peter J, 35 John St 0.01 acres Res vac land

ID# 315.5-1-10.1  Northwest Rd APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Mountain 0.92 acres Res vac land

ID# 315.5-1-10.3  Northwest Rd APEX Capital LLC, 59 West Mountain Rd 0.53 acres Res vac land

ID# 315.6-1-28 16 Founders Way Mozal Richard, 16 Founders Way 1.42 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 315.6-2-6  Corinth Rd McGovern William T Jr, Bevins Forest G 3.04 acres Vac w/imprv

Town Of Stony CreekID# 232.-1-18 46 Van Auken Rd BLC,LLC, c/o Warren Braman 0.00 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 244.-1-14 812 Harrisburg Rd Greenwood Mack, 812 Harrisburg Rd 1.10 acres Mfg housing

ID# 245.-1-37  States Rd Bormann Eugene G, 26 Gage Hill Dr 40.90 acres Priv forest

ID# 246.-1-5  Harrisburg Rd Manney Bonnie, 216 Harrisburg Rd 8.00 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 246.-1-91  State Rd Rayder Matthew J, Rayder Jennifer M 9.69 acres Priv forest

ID# 246.19-1-16 2 Warrensburg Rd Harrington Susan I, Harrington Amy P 0.00 acres Row bldg det

ID# 246.19-1-34.11  Hadley Rd Detmer Thomas, Detmer Richard 1.74 acres Priv forest

ID# 246.19-1-34.12  Hadley Rd Detmer Thomas, Detmer Richard 0.00 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 246.19-1-34.13  Hadley Rd Detmer Thomas C, Detmer Richard 8.02 acres Priv forest

ID# 256.-1-24.111 1200 Harrisburg Rd Lembersky Leonid, Leon Harrisburg, LLC 66.37 acres Resort

ID# 256.14-2-27  Harrisburg Rd Leon Harrisburg, LLC, 160 W 66 St Apt 39F 0.00 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 256.14-2-44 1207 Harrisburg Rd Leon Harrrisburg, LLC, 160 W 66 St Apt 39F 0.00 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 258.-1-50  Lens Lake Rd Dee Patrick M, Judith Ann 0.00 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 259.-1-5  Branch Rd Detmer Thomas C, 185 Roaring Branch Rd 124.36 acres Priv forest

ID# 259.-1-38  Branch Rd Detmer Thomas C, PO Box 212 91.60 acres Priv forest

ID# 260.-1-7 130 Warrensburg Rd Watkins Francis L, Watkins Arleen Y 0.00 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 260.-1-15  Warrensburg Rd Ryan Doreen, Bussiculo Dominick 23.12 acres Priv forest

ID# 260.-1-17 232 & 234 Warrensburg Rd Gallagher-Hughes Cecelia, Calcaveccia Joseph Vincent 3.34 acres Rural Res

ID# 260.-1-71 17 Gristmill Rd Shepherd Loreen, 17 Grist Mill Rd 17.00 acres Mfg housing

ID# 260.-2-42 47 Riley Rd Potter Jeffrey, 8128 Custer School Rd 4.50 acres Multiple res

Town Of ThurmanID# 167.3-1-31.2 914 Glen-Athol Rd Mosher Joel, 914 Glen-Athol Rd 1.70 acres Mfg housing

ID# 167.3-1-31.12 928 Glen-Athol Rd Walker Rene, 928 Glen Athol Rd 1.77 acres Mfg housing

ID# 180.-2-14 296 Valley Rd Mosher Richard, 1801 S Johnsburg Rd 9.32 acres Mfg housing

ID# 195.-1-50.2 173 Don Potter Rd Grants Jeffery, Grants Teresa 2.44 acres Mfg housing

ID# 196.-1-31 271 Glen-Athol Rd Cason William S, 270 Glen-Athol Rd 1.08 acres Mfg housing

ID# 196.-1-37 72 Frost St Ungar Paul, 2 Dickson Rd Ste 2 4.00 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 196.2-1-20 853 River Rd Selllingham Daniel, Sellingham Karen 1.48 acres Mfg housing

ID# 197.-3-6 623 River Rd. Bellotti Carmine III, Bellotti Kim 10.17 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 209.-2-42  Bowen Hill Rd Van De Moosdijk Ellen, Van De Hurk Rob 3.01 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 221.-1-17.1 920 High St Duell Kent, Duell Glenda 68.79 acres Mfg housing

ID# 221.-1-59.12  Drexel Rd Dutcher Shirley, Braley Rose 12.91 acres Res vac land

ID# 221.-2-12.3 239 Mud St Fruda Paige L, Fruda Richard A 1.32 acres Mfg housing

ID# 221.-2-13.14 269 Mud Mahler Robin, 269 Mud St 26.61 acres Mfg housing

ID# 221.-2-29 565 Mud St Wood Gilbert R Jr., 565 Mud St 3.50 acres Mfg housing

ID# 221.-2-39  Zaltz Rd Gilbertie Mario C Estate, Joseph G. Gilbertie 14.11 acres Rural vac >

ID# 222.2-2-13  Stony Creek Rd Heslin Neil F, Heslin James M 6.03 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 234.-1-8.111  Zaltz Merchant Robert J, 782 Zaltz Rd 143.19 acres Res vac land

Town Of WarrensburgID# 122.19-1-6 2236 Schroon River Rd DeAmelia Eric, 2236 Schroon River Rd 9.90 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 137.-2-9  Pucker St McPhee Giselle,Dari & Tony, 33 Long Acre Ln 10.10 acres Rural vac >

ID# 137.18-1-1 203 Tripp Lake Rd Wanaroma  Inc., Ronald Walker Pres 50.22 acres Golf course

ID# 138.-1-15  Pucker St White Kathleen, C/O Josita Bennett 2.75 acres Rural vac <1

ID# 138.-1-18 Off Pucker St Hill Robert J, Hill Bernard F 9.23 acres Rural vac >

ID# 138.2-1-7 2139 Schroon River Rd Sweet Robert E, 2139 Schroon River Rd 7.54 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 153.7-5-3 29 C Balsam Crest Ln Jovic Development Inc, PO Box 717 0.03 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 153.18-1-8  Route 9 Bradway John, 136 Igerna Rd 44.98 acres Com. Vac Lan

ID# 153.26-1-25 29 C Balsam Crest Ln Jovic Development Inc, PO Box 717 0.03 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 154.-1-27 1531 Schroon River Rd Monroe Bernard, Monroe Bonnie 3.84 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 168.-2-5 43 W Kelm Pond Rd Ferullo Carl C, Ferullo Kathleen 1.74 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 168.-2-6.52  Kelm Pd Rd McCarthy Timothy, 18 Kelm Pd Rd 5.26 acres Res vac land

ID# 168.-2-45  Kelm Pond Rd McCarthy, Timothy J., PO Box 194 10.00 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 169.4-1-8 1147 Schroon River Rd Cassidy Roberta J, 1147 Schroon River Rd 0.81 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 183.4-1-8 4487 Route 9 Sutphin Robert & Sharon, Sutphin Sila & Ella 0.67 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 197.-2-19 157 Rollies Rd Schenk Randy, Schenk Helen 2.86 acres Mfg housing

ID# 210.2-1-1.121 4 Dump Rd Performance Custom Trailers, PO Box 408 1.48 acres

ID# 210.12-1-70 11 Marion Ave Cameron Alice, 11 Marion Ave 0.12 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 210.12-3-42 72 Hudson St Neuweiler Alfred J Sr, Brage Theresa 0.77 acres Vac w/imprv

ID# 210.12-3-57 15 Third Ave Grierson Linda R, Shostak Shara Sophia 0.28 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 210.15-2-10 60 Lake Ave Boland Tammy Lee, 60 Lake Ave 0.34 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 210.16-2-45  Hudson St.,off Perry Jessica S, 35 Hudson St. 0.68 acres Res vac land

ID# 210.16-2-79  Jenni Jill Dr Jones Beth, 1 Jenni Jill Dr 0.35 acres Res vac land

ID# 210.16-2-80 Off Jennie Jill Dr Jones Beth, 1 Jenni Jill Dr 0.14 acres Res vac land

ID# 210.16-2-92  Sanford St May Greg, May Kelly 0.34 acres Res vac land

ID# 210.19-1-16 122 Jenni Jill Dr Chenier Kelly A, 122 Jenni Jill Dr 1.50 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 210.20-2-12 79 Library Ave Pratt-Latham Lutheria, 79 Library Ave 0.36 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 210.20-2-15 87 Library Ave Nicholson Richard Craig, Nicholson Sabine E 0.49 acres Res vac land

ID# 210.20-5-34 222 River St Neuweiller Robert, 7 South Ave 0.38 acres Bar

ID# 210.20-5-38 213 River St Nicholson Craig, 2997 Lake Shore Dr 0.90 acres Trailer park

ID# 210.20-5-48 236 River St Eddy Garrie W, Eddy Priscilla E 0.51 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 210.20-5-59 266 River St MSRY, LLC, 920 High St 1.45 acres Mfg housing

ID# 211.13-3-28 18 Horicon Ave Bederian John S, Bederian Andrea C 0.22 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 211.17-3-14 2 Skylark Ln MSRY, LLC, 920 High St 0.23 acres Mfg housing

ID# 211.17-3-22 17 Stacey St MSRY, LLC, 920 High St 0.24 acres Mfg housing

ID# 211.17-3-29 40 Burdick Ave Duell Kent J, Duell Glenda M 0.42 acres Mobile homes

ID# 211.17-5-29 33 Smith St Nicholson Craig, 2997 Lake Shore Dr 0.19 acres Mfg housing

ID# 211.17-5-42 4 South St Duell Kent J, Duell Glenda M 0.07 acres Mfg housing

ID# 211.18-1-10 3687-89 Main St Masonius Michael T, 3687-89 Main St 0.00 acres 2 Family Res

ID# 211.18-1-33 5-1/2 Rosalie Ave Harrington Arnold H, Naomi V 0.26 acres Res vac land

ID# 211.18-1-38 11 Horicon Ave Warren-Hamilton Housing Corp, C/O Asset Mgnt Unit 0.28 acres Multiple res

ID# 223.-1-3 59 Hickory Hill Rd Kerrisk Mary, 65 Westervelt Ave 1.31 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 223.-1-17 6 Plants Dr Planty Shawn, Planty Randy Scott 4.40 acres Mfg housing

ID# 223.7-1-22 461 River St Thompson David J, Thompson Marcia M 1.08 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 223.8-1-5 277 River St Baker Lorraine Y, % Bernie Baker 0.23 acres 1 Family Res

ID# 236.14-1-2 6 Rays Rd Hyson William III, Hyson Kathleen 0.92 acres Seasonal res

ID# 248.-1-6 1230 Alden Ave Conner Willett, Conner Douglas & Lillian 65.00 acres Priv forest

ID# 249.-1-53  Viele Pond Rd Janesky Thomas, 61 Great Plains Rd 43.90 acres Res vac land

Effect of Filing:  All persons having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition are hereby notified that the filing of this Petition constitutes the commencement by the Tax District of a proceeding in the Supreme Court of Warren County to foreclose each of the tax liens therein described by a foreclosure proceeding in rem.Nature of Proceeding:  This proceeding is brought against the real property only and is to foreclose the tax liens to the extent the same exist on the parcels described in Schedule A of this Petition.  No personal judgment will be entered herein for such taxes or other legal charges or any part thereof.Persons Affected:   This Notice is directed to all persons owning or having or claiming to have an interest in the real property described in this Petition.   Such persons are hereby notified further that a duplicate of this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure has been filed in the Office of the Enforcing Officer of the Tax District and will remain available for public inspection up to and including the date specified below as the last day for redemption.Right of Redemption:   Any person having or claiming to have an interest in any such real property and the legal right thereto may on or before said date, redeem the same by paying the amount of all such unpaid tax liens thereon, including all interest and penalties and other legal charges which are included in the lien against such real property, computed to and including the date of redemption.  Such payments shall be made to Michael R. Swan, Warren County Treasurer, Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York 12845.  In the event that such taxes are paid by a person other than the record owner of such real property, the person so paying shall be entitled to have the tax liens affected thereby satisfied of record, but title to the property will not be otherwise affected.Last Day for Redemption:  The last day for redemption is hereby fixed as the 13th day of July, 2018.Service of Answer:  Every person having any rights, title or interest in or lien upon any parcel of real property described in this Petition may serve a duly verified answer upon the attorney for the Tax District setting forth in detail the nature and amount of his or her interest and any defense or objection to the foreclosure.  Such Answer must be filed in the Office of the Warren County Clerk and served upon the attorney for the Tax District on or before the date above-mentioned as the last day for redemption.Failure to Redeem or Answer:   In the event of failure to redeem or answer by any person having the right to redeem or answer, such person shall be forever barred and foreclosed of all his or her right, title and interest and equity of redemption in and to the parcel described in this Petition and Notice of Foreclosure and a Judgment in foreclosure may be taken by default.Dated: March 12, 2018 Michael R. Swan WARREN COUNTY TREASURER Mary Elizabeth Kissane, Esq.Warren County Municipal Center1340 State Route 9Lake George, NY 12845(518) 761-6463