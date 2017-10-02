FOREST DALE CEMETERY ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETINGThe Annual Meeting of the Lot owners of the Forest Dale Cemetery will be held @ 9:00A.M. on Wednesday, October 18th at Crown Point Fire Department, Crown Point.At this Meeting, the Board of Directors will act on all business to come before the Board, adopt a 2017 Budget, report on overall maintenance, and answer questions pertaining to the cemetery.Only lot owners can vote but all interested parties are invited to attend.TT-09/30-10/14/2017-3TC-164379|