WATER AND SEWER BILLING FOR FORMER VILLAGE OF PORT HENRY USERSPLEASE TAKE NOTICE: The Water and Sewer bill for former Village of Port Henry residents for the period of April 1, 2017 through August 31, 2017 were scheduled to be mailed in early July. Due to a programming issue, the bills will now be mailed in August. Due to the delay, the 3rd installment due date without penalty, will be changed from August 3rd to September 3rd. This will not be reflected on the bills however as a reminder, this notice will be included with each bill.The billing periods are as follows:3rd Installment: April 1 - May 31, due by Sept. 3, 2017; after this date a 10% penalty is applied.4th Installment: June 1 - Aug. 31, due by Nov. 3, 2017; after this date a 10% penalty is applied.A 10% penalty has been applied to all past due accounts for the March 2017 billing. Please call to confirm amounts due and payable. Any unpaid balances after Nov. 3, 2017 will be re-levied on the 2018 Town and County Taxes.Denise C. DalyTown of MoriahWater and Sewer Clerk(518) 546-3341June 30, 2017TT-07/01/2017-1TC-156520|