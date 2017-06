NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a license, serial number 2208385, for beer, wine and liquor, has been applied for by the undersigned to sell beer, wine and liquor at retail in a vessel under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law at 102 Fort Ticonderoga Road, in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex, for on-premises consumption. Date: June 14, 2017 Fort Ticonderoga Association TT-06/24-07/01/2017-2TC-155533|