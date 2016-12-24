FROM TIME TO TIME WE MAKE CERTAIN CHANGES in the services that we offer in order to better serve our customers. The following changes are scheduled to take place: On or about January 11, 2017, Time Warner Cable will be making technical changes to our cable system that may disrupt your ability to view the following unencrypted (in the clear) channel on a digital television or other device that includes a QAM tuner (a ClearQAM device): Educational Access, Government Access, Public Access, WCWN SD&HD, WCWN DT2, WETK SD&HD, WCFE SD&HD, WFNY, WNYT SD&HD, WSHM SD&HD, WTEN SD&HD, WWLP SD&HD , WBZ SD&HD, WCVB SD&HD, NYS Legislative . If this occurs, you will need to go into the settings menu on your ClearQAM device and perform a new channel scan in order to resume viewing this channel. Customers using digital cable set-top boxes will not notice any change. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Automotive On Demand will drop on or about January 2, 2017

WMHT DT4 will be added on or about January 17, 2017

We will be providing you these notifications whenever there is a change in channel or programming service. You can also check our division website at WWW.TWC.COM if you would like more updated information.

TT-12/24/2016-1TC-139680|