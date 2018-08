Notice of Formation of FSL Transportation LLC, Art. of Org. filed with Secy of State (SSNY) on 7/20/18. Office location: Warren County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to Golenbock Eiseman etal, Att: Andrew Peskoe, 711 Third Ave., NY, NY 10017. Purpose: any lawful activities.NE-9/1-10/6/18-194774|