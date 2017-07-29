NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF GARNET SOLAR PARTNERS, LLC Appl. for Auth. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 07/20/17. Office location: Warren County. LLC formed in Delaware (DE) on 12/15/15. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to c/o Global Resource Options, Inc., Attn: Accounting, 205 Billings Farm Rd., Bldg. 4, White River Junction, VT 05001. DE addr. of LLC: c/o Corporation Service Co., 251 Little Falls Dr., Wilmington, DE 19808-1674. Cert. of Form. filed with Secy. of State of the State of DE, Div. of Corps., John G. Townsend Bldg., 401 Federal St., Ste. 4, Dover, DE 19901. Purpose: Any lawful activity.NE/AJ-07/29-09/02/2017-6TC-158977|