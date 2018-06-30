NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF Goliath VII LLC. Authority filed with NY Dept. of State on 4/19/18. Office location: Warren County. LLC formed in CA on 3/6/18. NY Sec. of State designated agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served and shall mail process to the CA and principal business address: 3796 Happy Valley Road, Lafayette, CA 94549, Attn: Renee Little. Cert. of Form. filed with CA Sec. of State, 1500 11th St., Sacramento, CA 95814. Purpose: all lawful purposes.NE-06/30-08/04/2018-6TC-189573|